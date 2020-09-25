BULLSKIN TWP. — Geibel Catholic girls coach Brian Konieczny didn’t say anything to his golf squad before the match Thursday afternoon that a win over visiting Ligonier Valley would clinch second place in Section 1-AA.
And, a second-place finish would clinch a berth into the WPIAL Class AA Team Championship for the program in just its second year of existence.
Well, the Lady Gators came through with a 183-223 victory over the Lady Rams at Pleasant Valley Golf Club for the playoff-clinching victory.
Geibel improves to 7-2 with the season-ending match this afternoon against Southmoreland back at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“It means a lot,” coach Konieczny said of the playoff berth. “All of the girls elevated their game. I asked that of them at the beginning of the season and they have made great strides.”
Claire Konieczny, sophomore daughter of the coach, broke into a wide smile when she was informed the victory secured a WPIAL team playoff berth.
“I knew this one was going to be important to go to the (WPIAL playoffs),” said the younger Konieczny. “We all wanted to go, especially with (her older sister) Caroline on the team.
“I’m really excited. I’m happy we got to do this with this being Carrie’s senior year.”
Claire Konieczny qualified for the WPIAL Class AA individual championship on Wednesday, finishing right on the target score of 94. Caroline Konieczny, though, did not advance.
The younger Konieczny was medalist of the match with 5-over 40. Caroline Konieczny wasn’t far behind with 41.
“It was really bad,” Claire Konieczny said of her start, notably the second hole. “I had a big, long 25-foot putt on a downhill slope. And, I made the putt to save bogey.
“I’ve definitely got confidence on putts. I pretty much one-putted everything. I lagged pretty good today.”
Kharisma Zylka shot 50 for the Lady Gators and Paige Karpiak closed the scoring with 52. Audra Holonich’s 59 wasn’t used.
Hayley Boyd was the low golfer for Ligonier Valley with 48. Lauren Brant (59), Amanda Woods (51), and Becca Blotzer (65) also had scoring rounds for the Lady Rams.
Brian Konieczny took a peek forward at the district team championship, that includes the only team to defeat the Lady Gators this season, Greensburg Central Catholic.
“I feel we can play our game and shoot our scores. That’s all we can do,” said Konieczny.
