Elizabeth Forward had six pins and two forfeits en route to a 48-35 victory over Mount Pleasant in Section 3-AA (3B) action on Wednesday at Elizabeth Forward High School.
The Warriors improved to 4-0 in section and overall play, and also clinched a spot in the team playoffs.
The Warriors’ Austin Wilson (106), Ryan Michaels (132), Caden Brock (138), Noah Hunnel (152), Ethan Cain (195) and Nick Murphy (285) won by fall.
The Vikings’ Tristan Zawalsh (120), Noah Gnibus (145) and Ian Fasano (220) had pins. Mount Pleasant’s Pat Brewer won by technical fall at 160.
EF won by forfeit at 170 and 182. Luke Geibig (113) and Damian George (126) won by forfeit for the Vikings (2-2, 4-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.