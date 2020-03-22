When Brownsville’s baseball team departed for the warm weather of Florida to prepare for the upcoming season, it was aware of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Little did the Falcons realize how rapidly the situation throughout the entire country would change from the day they arrived, on March 11, until the day the returned, on March 15.
“We flew out early Wednesday morning at around 5:15 and we were back Sunday night,” Brownsville baseball coach Skooter Roebuck said. “But a lot happened in those few days.”
The team and the school discussed the trip, which was planned well in advance, in the days leading up to departure and decided it was safe to proceed.
“We had meetings before we left,” Roebuck said. “We met with our superintendent Dr. (Keith) Hartbauer and I was in contact with organizers in Florida. They assured me everything was OK, business as usual.”
So the Falcons took flight for Orlando to participate in Disney Spring Training Baseball at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
“We flew out of Pittsburgh and it was pretty uneventful,” Roebuck said.
“When we got there Wednesday into Thursday it was like it’s always been. The places were packed, there were a lot of other teams down there, a couple college teams.
“We got our two scrimmages in.”
Later on Wednesday, though, after the team left Pittsburgh airport, the coronavirus was reclassified as a pandemic. Two days later President Trump would declare a national emergency.
“Thursday evening into Thursday night everything changed,” Roebuck said. “My phone started blowing up, everybody was getting messages.”
The whirlwind was just beginning.
“It seemed to change every day,” Roebuck said. “Friday we got word that everything was going to be done by Sunday. I guess you call it good luck that our schedule wasn’t affected, we ran as we were supposed to. But they shut everything down Sunday night.”
The Falcons took precautions during their stay.
“We heard what was going on,” Roebuck said. “We kept hand sanitizer in the dugout and they pretty much had that everywhere. We didn’t shake anybody’s hand after the game, it was more kind of elbow bumps.”
While the flight to Orlando was with little fanfare, the trip back to Pittsburgh was the exact opposite.
“Sunday at Orlando airport was pretty packed,” Roebuck said. “Everybody was bailing. All the attractions down there were closing, so families that were on vacation were heading back home.”
Pennsylvania, and the rest of the country for that matter, was a much different place when the Falcons returned home. No one on the team was permitted to return to school for 14 days, but that became a moot point when Gov. Tom Wolf asked for all schools to temporarily close soon after.
“The first word we got was from the district ourselves,” Roebuck explained. “Before Governor Wolf’s announcement, they were going to have us in self-quarantine. We weren’t going to be allowed back at school for two weeks just to make sure we were all symptom free. Then the next day, Governor Wolf came out and said all schools are being shut down.”
The closure of schools included the cease of sports activity, meaning that high school spring sports seasons of 2020 are on hold with a chance they may never be played.
Roebuck sees what’s happening in collegiate sports, which makes him a bit pessimistic about the rest of the high school season being played.
“I’m looking at what’s going on at the college level, they’re not playing, they’re done,” Roebuck said. “There’s no College World Series, JC division or anything.
“If I had to venture a guess, though I hate to say it, I think they’ll go that way in high school, too, and shut the season down.”
Roebuck was at least pleased that his team, especially its senior class, got to play a little bit of baseball.
“We have four seniors — Preston Frost, Rocco Frisco, Mikey Petrock and Derek Timko — and all of them are starters,” Roebuck said.
“Preston has been a great player for us. He’s a pitcher and our shortstop.
“My center fielder Mikey is a pretty good player, he’s our lead-off hitter. He runs things down out there, hits well and runs the bases well.
“Rocco is my catcher. This will be his fourth year starting in some capacity. He was kind of a utility guy as a freshman and sophomore, played a lot of third base last year with D.J. (Zimcosky) behind the plate and now he’s catching.”
Timko is the saddest case, according to Roebuck.
“Derek, our first baseman, had ACL surgery last spring and didn’t play at all his junior year. You have to feel for him, all that rehab and everything to come back and now there’s the possibility this season could already be over.”
The thought that this could be their only time in uniform on the baseball field this season clearly was on the minds of the four seniors’ parents.
“They made the trip down there, too,” Roebuck pointed out. “Our last scrimmage was Saturday morning and it was almost like senior day. It was strange, they were all taking pictures on the field with graduation caps on because, with the way social media is, everything gets around so quick, they had heard that there was a possibility of there being no season to come home to.”
The Falcons had a combined record of 33-13 over the past three years entering this season, including a 28-8 mark in section play and seven playoff wins.
In 2017 Brownsville went 14-5 overall and 10-2 in tying Mount Pleasant for the Section 3-AAA title and won two playoff games, falling in the WPIAL semifinals.
A year later the Falcons were 17-3 and 10-2 in claiming an outright section crown. They went on to win their first WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA semifinals before losing.
Last year Brownsville was 12-5 and 8-4, finishing third in the section. The Falcons made the postseason again but fell in the first round.
“We’ve had a pretty good run and they were looking forward to show what they could do this year,” Roebuck said.
“It’s a shame they might not get that chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.