It’s a wonder some high school football scoreboards didn’t short out last Friday night.
Four different area players scored 30 or more points and Monessen’s team put up 70 during Week 7 action.
Once again it was Landan Stevenson leading the way with a total of 41 points in undefeated Mapletown’s 49-3 win over Bentworth.
The do-it-all senior had touchdown runs of 4, 21, 4, 49 and 2 yards to go along with a 4-yard TD reception from Brody Evans. Stevenson also ran in a two-point conversion and booted three extra points as he increased his total on the season to 233 points.
Stevenson now holds a 95-point lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings over second-place Colin Brady of West Greene who has 138.
There was one player who matched Stevenson’s six-touchdown game.
Southmoreland’s Keefer-to-Keffer connection has a nice ring to it but it’s safe to say Greensburg Salem was sick of hearing those names come out of the P.A. system last Friday night.
Kadin Keefer hooked up with Ty Keffer for six touchdown passes in the Scotties’ 42-21 victory. The TDs covered 36, 35, 2, 12, 18 and 24 yards.
Keffer’s 36-point effort jumped him into a tie with Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd for sixth place in the Touchdown Club standings with 96 points.
Quinton Martin had his highest-scoring game of the season as the talented junior found the end zone five times in Belle Vernon’s 55-7 win over Mount Pleasant.
Martin scored on runs of 6, 21 and 2 yards, had a 31-yard TD reception and took back an interception 79 yards for score. That bumped his total for the season up to 90 points and into ninth place.
Tyvaughn Kershaw was one of three different players who scored three or more touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ win over the Rockets.
The freshman star rambled for touchdown runs of 25, 54, 23 and 30 yards, took a punt back 38 yards for a TD and ran in a two-point conversion for 32 points. Kershaw moved into fifth place in the TD Club standings with 110 points.
Kershaw’s teammate Daevon Burke added 24 points against J-M and didn’t take long to get started.
Burke took the opening kickoff back 77 yards for a score. It was his fifth kickoff return for a TD this season. Burke also has returned a punt and an interception for scores this season.
Burke added touchdown runs of 9 and 2 yards and rushed for a trio of two-point conversions in upping his season total to 122 points which puts him in third place.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Ewing Jamison scored three touchdowns in the high-scoring clash in which the teams combined for 100 points. His scores all came on passes from Cole Jones of 87, 17 and 12 yards.
Albert Gallatin’s Makel Darnell got into the return party also on Friday night.
The freshman had two returns for touchdowns in the Colonials’ 41-19 loss at Weir. Darnell took back a fumble 71 yards and a kickoff 75 yards. He also had a 9-yard touchdown run in scoring 18 points.
One of the most exciting local games, Beth-Center’s 37-33 win at West Greene, produced a pair of 20-plus performances.
Brady racked up 24 points with touchdown runs of 11, 1, 63 and 14 yards for the Pioneers. Ethan Varesko had touchdown runs of 54, 17 and 5 yards along with a pair of two-point conversion runs in scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs.
Varesko had the most important score as his final TD run with 5:18 to play produced the winning points.
Johnny DiNapoli also had a three-touchdown night, scoring on runs of 6, 7 and 3 yards in Elizabeth Forward’s 49-7 thumping of South Allegheny as the Warriors remained unbeaten.
Connellsville’s Ben Zavatchan is the first local player to kick two field goals in a game this season. Zavatchen’s kicks covered 36 and 37 yards in the Falcons’ 43-13 loss to Latrobe as he moved into a tie with Laurel Highlands’ Harry Radcliffe for most field goals among area kickers with three.
Also in the top 10 after Week 7 are Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda (one point against Belle Vernon, 115 total) in fourth place and California’s Spencer Petrucci (eight points in the Trojans’ 27-6 win at Carmichaels, 94) and Jake Layhue (six, 76) in eighth and 10th place, respectively.
