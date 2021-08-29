Kevin Polish Jr., of Carmichaels, fell behind Finland's Jere Forsberg after the first end Saturday and was unable to rally over the next four to drop a close 145-143 decision in the 1/16 elimination round of the compound men open division at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The match was the highest scoring match in the round and Polish's total was enough to win all the other matches.
Forsberg hit three 10s in the first end, while Polish, seeded 13th, went 9-10x-10.
Forsberg added another point to his lead in the second end with a slim 29-28 advantage. Forsberg had arrows of 9-10-10x, to Polish's 10x-9-9.
The archers then matched arrows over the final three ends. Polish had scores of 28 (9-10-9), 29 (10-9-10), and 29 (10x-9-10). Forsberg went 28 (9-10-9), 29 (10-10-9), and 29 (10-9-10).
Forsberg led by the scores 30-29, 59-57, 87-85, 116-114 and 145-143.
The Americans won the other two matches of the day.
Matt Stutzman defeated India's Shyam Sundar Swami, 142-139. Andre Shelby edged Australian Jonathon Milne, 143-141.
