Kevin Polish, Jr., of Carmichaels, opened his second Paralympic games Friday by placing 13th in ranking round of the compound men open division at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Polish finished with 687 points in the qualification round, one point behind teammate Matt Stutzman. Polish tied the previous Paralympic record with his score, scoring 44 “10s” and 14 “Xs”.
Stutzman was one of 12 archers to surpass the previous point record.
Reigning Paralympic champion Andre Shelby placed 25th with 675. China’s Zihao He posted the top score of 705.
Polish was scheduled to face Finland’s Jere Forsberg in the 1/16 elimination round Saturday at 10:42 a.m. (Tokyo time) in the seventh match of the day.
Stutzman faced India’s Shyam Sundar Swami and Shelby was to square off against Australia’s Jonathon Milne.
