Geibel Catholic boys basketball coach Don Porter and his staff must basically put together a new team to try to make another run at the playoffs.
"We lost all five starters from last year's team," Porter said. "Four graduated and one transferred out, so we are basically starting from scratch."
The Gators made the playoffs out of Section 2-A last season and won their first game over Leechburg. They lost to the eventual WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy, which pulled the Gators into the PIAA playoffs where they lost in the first round to Berlin Brothers Valley.
Porter said the cupboard is not completely bare for the Gators with three lettermen returning from last year's squad. Senior Zach Allmon, along with sophomores Jaydis Kennedy and Tre White, played quality minutes last year. They will be counted on to help pull the team together.
Porter said he has about seven or eight kids capable of stepping in and possibly getting a starting spot. Geibel was able to pull in kids looking to play from Brownsville, Uniontown, Laurel Highlands and Connellsville.
"The Diocese had their donors give a large amount of money to help kids with their tuition to allow them to attend a school like Geibel Catholic," Porter said.
Porter said the big thing is getting the kids on the floor together to try to build some chemistry, noting the Gators have only been on the floor about four or five times because of COVID-19 restrictions. Like everybody else, the virus wiped out the summer leagues where Porter could look at the kids in a game setting.
"We have no returning starters and a bunch of new faces trying to blend in trying to figure out how we play basketball at Geibel," said Porter. "It's been a big learning curve for the kids and the COVID-19 virus has not made it easy on us because we've lost a lot of valuable practice time because I've had to quarantine and some of the kids had to quarantine."
Porter pointed out the kids did have a chance to play in an 8-game season at Greensburg Central Catholic in the fall, adding the kids didn't have a chance to practice before the games, so they just had to roll the ball out there and give it their best shot.
Porter said it's important to take advantage of every day they have a chance to practice.
"We have a little better size this year," said Porter. "We have a couple of new kids around 6-5, plus Kennedy and White are about 6-2. I think we have some kids to handle the ball. We've just got to work to get everybody on the same page."
Looking ahead Porter said the virus has been a great equalizer and has made it tough on all the teams.
"We would like to get some non-section games to work some things out," said Porter. "However, because of the virus everybody might have to go right into section games.
Hopefully, we get a chance to get enough practice time to work on some fundamental things and get the kids in the right positions so they can have some success."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.