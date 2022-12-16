Geibel Catholic boys head coach Don Porter is looking to make another playoff run this season.
"We had a great season last year picking up 18 wins and qualifying for the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs," said Porter. "We had some tough games against Bishop Canevin, but they not only won the section title, but won WPIAL and PIAA titles, so it was no shame losing to them."
However, Bishop Canevin moved up to Class AA and the Gators return a veteran squad, losing only one senior in forward Travelle Clayton.
The Gators have four starters returning, led by three-year starters Tre White and Jaydis Kennedy as they enter their senior year. Another starter, senior Jeff Johnson returns. Plus, Bradon Curry saw significant minutes last season.
"I'm looking for a very strong year from Tre and Jaydis. They have been with the team four years," said Porter. "Both are closing in for 1,000 points for their career and both are a little more than 100 points away.
But, what I really like about this team is that five of the six guys returning received a lot of playoff experience in both the WPIAL and the PIAA. I think that will go a long way to making us a better team."
Porter said another player fighting for a starting spot is junior Tom Kolencik. Porter noted Kolencik has grown a little bit, standing at least 6-4, and will help if the Gators need a larger lineup.
Also returning to the team this year is senior Justin Pokol after a two-year hiatus. Porter said Pokol is a tough athletic kid that could provide a little added defense.
Porter added there are some things the Gators need to work on, saying even though they were one of the top scoring teams in Class A, they do need to improve their overall defense.
"We fell to the middle of the pack on defense last season," Porter said. "I think the guys are really locked in at getting better. We also have to be smart defensively because we don't have a deep bench. We can't afford to have a couple of kids in foul trouble."
Porter does have some goals in mind for the Gators. Qualifying for the playoffs is definitely on the list, but getting a section title is a goal he thinks this team can reach.
"We haven't won a section title at this school in 18 years," said Porter. "The last section title I think came in 2005.
"With Bishop Canevin gone, I think our main challenge will come from Monessen. No disrespect to the other teams in the section, but on paper I think Geibel Catholic and Monessen will be the front runners."
To get the Gators prepared, Porter scheduled several games against larger schools like Armstrong, Kiski Area and Latrobe. He says games against those teams should have the Gators battle-tested and ready come playoff time.
