Marissa Hart enters each volleyball match with an expectation for victory.
That’s the type of mental preparation the second-year Albert Gallatin coach stresses for her Lady Colonials.
“They go into each game with a positive attitude,” said Hart, who is a 2016 AG graduate.
“I really preach to them that we never go in thinking that we’re going to lose. We have to go in thinking we’re going to win or else you end up being your own worst enemy. If we think we’re going to lose, then it’s just going to play itself out that way.”
Hart spent two years as an assistant coach with the Lady Colonials before taking over the head coaching position last year. Albert Gallatin will be seeking its third consecutive trip into the WPIAL playoffs after finishing in fourth place with an 8-6 record in rugged Section 3-AAA the past two seasons.
The Lady Colonials fell to Ambridge in the preliminary round in 2018.
Last year, AG felt it was battle tested and ready to take on an opponent outside its section in the postseason. Instead, the WPIAL inexplicably matched up the Lady Colonials with section rival and No. 2 seed Thomas Jefferson in the first round. The Lady Jaguars had already swept Albert Gallatin twice in the regular season and did so again in the playoffs.
In addition to AG, the section is headed by front-runners TJ, Laurel Highlands and Elizabeth Forward. That foursome has qualified for the postseason in each of the past two years.
Rounding out the section are Uniontown, Belle Vernon and Yough.
“Since I’ve been coaching here we’ve always been in a tough section,” Hart said. “But the girls are always optimistic.”
Hart has good reason to be positive for 2020.
“We have one girl out with an injury but most of our starters are back,” Hart pointed out.
“Elizabeth Murtha is a returning junior starter who is mostly a middle hitter. Autumn Switalski is a senior who’s a defensive specialist. She’s typically my libero. Lily Richezza is another senior, she’s a right-side hitter. Noah Turner, also a senior, is an outside hitter. Kaylin Rhodes is another senior.”
Hart feels the program has a solid foundation with more talent advancing through the system.
“I think right now we have a lot of talent, especially the younger girls coming up,” Hart said. “They’re super strong and willing to learn more and adapt more.”
Hart noted her team has handled the coronavirus pandemic and all the extra precautions it entails very well.
“Especially with this year being so weird, everyone is adjusting very nicely,” Hart said. “They’re really not letting it effect their game play.
“So I’m looking forward to another good season.”
