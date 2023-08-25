The Laurel Highlands football team lost one of the greatest players in program history when Rodney Gallagher graduated this part spring.
With Gallagher leading the way, the Mustangs in the past two seasons have won their first two playoff games in program history, had their best start ever in 2021, and won their first conference championship in 2022.
Those who feel the Mustangs will plummet into obscurity now that Gallagher is at West Virginia and fellow star Keondre DeShields, another NCAA Division-I player who is at Saint Francis, are deeply mistaken, according to fifth-year head coach Rick Kolesar.
“Rodney is a great player. We’re definitely going to miss him,” Kolesar admitted. “You just don’t replace someone like that with one person. We lost Keondre and some other key players, too.
“But I think we were actually a pretty young team. We bring nine guys back on defense that started a lot last year. We have another good group of players that played a lot on offense. There was a lot of talent on that team over the last two years that helped us be successful and a lot of those guys are still here.
“Now it’s their turn to shine and keep this program moving forward.”
Yet another Division-I recruit, junior wide receiver/defensive back Antwan Black who already has an offer from Penn State, is one of those players returning.
“Antwan’s special. He’s a really talented kid,” Kolesar said. “Obviously you see colleges are taking interest in him. He’s going to be an important part of our offense. He’ll be playing in the slot mostly.
“Hunter Kooser will get a lot of work out there, and Jessiah Lewis. We’re also going to see some other guys, DJ Pratt, Darren Dunn and Tristan McCoy, who are going to get some good work there.”
The Mustangs bring back plenty of talent to their offensive backfield.
“We have a pretty good stable of running backs back,” Kolesar pointed out. “Parker Hoff, Tristan Baker and Jaiden Tucker all played there throughout the season last year. They’re going to get a lot of work. Hunter Kooser has played a lot over the last three years. He’s going to be a four-year starter as a senior. We’ll get him involved. I think Noah Lion, now a sophomore, really progressed a lot from his freshman year and will be in the mix as well.”
Lion is one of LH’s options for the starting quarterback job vacated by Gallagher.
“Right now we have three of them,” Kolesar said. “Noah Lion has worked really hard and put himself in a good position. Johnny Duke is a senior who got a little bit of player time last year early on. Those two are going to battle a lot. Parker Hoff came on at the end in a bit of a wildcat package last year. He’s worked to develop more quarterback skills.
“I think you’ll see a mix of all three early in the year and will see how things progress.”
Hoff emerged as one of Laurel Highlands’ top players as a sophomore last year and he continues to improve.
“Parker Hoff is a great football player,” Kolesar said. “I can remember back when he would do our youth camp he would always win the punt, pass and kick, and be great at every drill. The kid loves football. He understands it. When he’s out on the field it’s just like having another coach out there.”
The Mustangs have a seasoned group of seniors returning in the trenches.
“We’re going to have four four-year starters out there on the defensive line,” Kolesar said. “Brad Smith, Billy Barton, John Pletcher and Jaiden Tucker all came in here and started on defense as freshmen. We’re going to have an opportunity to have all four of them starting and we have some good depth behind them.”
Kolesar anticipates LH to have a solid secondary.
“We have Antwan at corner,” he said. “He’s got Division-I offers to play there. Hunter Kooser will be back there and Tristan McCoy
“We had four all-conference guys on defense who are coming back. Billy Barton was first team. Parker Hoff and Tristan McCoy and Antwan were all second team on defense. We’ve got a lot coming back on that side of the ball.”
The offensive line looks to be a strength also.
“Josh Kelly took over as our starting center early in the year as a sophomore and did great. He’s back,” Kolesar said. “Billy Barton is looking like one of the best two-way linemen that has come through Laurel Highlands in a long time and will be a returning starter. Brad Smith and Hunter Hrabb have started games in the past on the offensive line, so we’ve got four guys with good experience. Connor Dye and Mylan Smith are two guys that have worked their way into the rotation.”
Barton is another top player for the Mustangs who Kolesar sees as a player others look up to.
“Billy Barton is a leader just by his presence and ability,” Kolesar said. “He’s the biggest, strongest guy on the team and a four-year starter. I think our next two truest leaders are probably juniors in Parker Hoff and Josh Kelly. Josh really leads the offensive line. They look to him for guidance. Parker was basically the captain of our defense as a sophomore and now he’s taking a bigger role on offense also. I think those three are guys I look to lead our team this year.”
Another important weapon the Mustangs lost to graduation was kicker Harry Radcliffe, but Kolesar doesn’t anticipate much fall-off at that position either.
“We’ve got Tanner Bruzda, another soccer kid who’s going to be a junior,” Kolesar said. “I watched him make a couple 50-yarders the other day. Harry is a big loss but Tanner’s working really hard to step up and replace him this year.”
Laurel Highlands will again play in the rugged Big Seven Conference.
“In our conference, you look at the last two years in the playoffs we’ve had multiple teams in the semifinals,” Kolesar said. “Every team from our conference has made it out of the first round. It’s really the best depth-wise in 4A. Aliquippa and Central Valley are really good in the Parkway but outside of that I feel our conference is tough top to bottom.
“Thomas Jefferson was young last year. They’re loaded coming back. McKeesport graduated a lot of skill guys but they always reload. Those teams have to be considered the top dogs in the conference. But then you go to Latrobe, they had a sophomore quarterback, Trinity had a freshman quarterback, so those two teams were young with first-year head coaches. They’re going to be better. Ringgold and Connellsville also had first-year head coaches.
“All those programs are going to be a little bit better this season with coaches having a full season and off-season under their belt. So I think everybody is going to be really good. It’s going to be a tough battle week in and week out.”
The Mustangs’ slate includes a group of local rivals.
“We have a 10-game schedule that’s the same as last year except we replaced our bye week with Albert Gallatin,” Kolesar said. “We open at Uniontown on Week Zero.”
The Mustangs also play conference foe Connellsville, giving them three games against fellow Fayette County teams. They host defending Class AAA WPIAL and PIAA champion Belle Vernon as well.
Kolesar fully expects the Mustangs to continue their winning ways in 2023.
“Our philosophy has always been this is a program and we’re taking steps,” Kolesar said. “Our goal is always to be better than the previous year. I think two years ago we really wanted to get the first playoff win. We got ourselves in the playoffs, had a winning season and we got that first playoff win, and that was great. Last year we wanted to do something more and we found a way to beat TJ, we found a way to get a playoff game at home and get a share of the conference title and win another playoff game.
“This year is the same thing. We’re hungry for more. We want to take another step, get more wins, get further in the playoffs. That’s our mindset. We’re trying to continue to further this program.”
