When Cabe Powell was hired to replace Aaron Balla as the California boys basketball coach, the first-year coach knew the team had lost 80 percent of their offense from a year ago.
Despite this fact, Powell is confident his team will do well.
“I believe we can compete for the section title,” said Powell. “We have a lot of sophomores who should be able to contribute right away.”
Powell thinks California can compete right away.
“With a new coach and a new system in place, I think we can," said Powell. “We go 10 to 12 deep, and we will have to use our depth to win games.”
Two starters return from last year’s playoff squad, Caden Powell and Aidan Lowden.
The front runners for the other starting positions appear to be Noah Neal, Dom Martini and Vinny Manzella.
Other players looking to contribute include Jacob Zielecki, Ricky Lawson, Spencer Petrucci, Cole Wolpink and Caden Monticelli.
The Trojans have height inside with Monticelli (6-3), Wolpink (6-4), and Neil (6-5).
California plays in Section 2-A with Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.
