WEST MIFFLIN -- No one would've blamed Belle Vernon's softball team if it was a bit intimidated coming into Wednesday's WPIAL Class AAAA semifinal game.
After all, the Leopards were going up against a top-seeded Elizabeth Forward team that was not only undefeated but already owned a pair of victories over them, including an 11-1 mercy rule game in their most recent meeting.
Rather than be in awe of the Warriors, Belle Vernon put in extra work in practice and in the film room to try to reverse their fortunes against their Section 2 foes.
They did just that with a powerful offensive display against EF ace Shelby Telegdy and a stellar pitching performance by Talia Ross to pull off a shocking 10-1 win that advanced the Leopards into next week's final against second-seeded Montour.
That game will be played either Wednesday or Thursday at PennWest University-California's Lilley Field with the time to be determined.
Lexi Daniels hit a two-run homer in the third inning that set the tone, Maren Metikosh smacked a grand slam in the fifth that put Belle Vernon (17-4) firmly in control and Ava Zubovic hammered a three-run shot in a four-run seventh that was the icing on the cake of the improbable victory.
"We had one hit last time we played them," Leopards coach Tom Rodriguez pointed out. "In the first game (a 5-2 loss) I think we had four hits.
"They all watched Hudl the last couple days. We showed them what she threw last time against them. To me that really helped."
Did it ever.
Telegdy had given up just two home runs all season before coughing up the three long balls on Wednesday. The Warriors only allowed eight runs in the regular season before defeating Hampton, 9-3, in the first round.
"She was getting behind in the count and had to serve it up," Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford said. "Three home runs. You know that's not what she normally does but that was the ballgame.
"Ross threw a good game. They hit the ball. So congratulations to them."
Ross, the losing pitcher in the lopsided second game against the Warriors (17-1), had no trepidation about facing them again.
"I actually wasn't nervous at all," Ross said. "I was excited because I knew what we could do today. We did what we had to do to get prepared. We all watched film and we practiced our hearts out."
Ross wasn't overpowering -- she only has four strikeouts -- but she limited the Warriors to eight hits and walked just one while the Leopards played solid defense behind her.
"We've been executing good on defense at practice and we brought that into the game," said centerfielder Metikosh.
As a result, the Warriors were held scoreless through the first three innings for the first time this season.
Elizabeth Forward had an opportunity to break the game open early, however.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning on Julia Resnik's lead-off single, Bella Gimiliano's one-out hit and Alivia Grimm reaching on a hit by pitch with two outs. Ross got Carlee Soukup to pop out to shortstop Zubovic to end the threat.
in the top of the third inning Ross singled to left and went to second on the first of two sacrifice bunts by Katie Sokol. Daniels followed with a home run over the left field fence to make it 2-0.
"That just boosted everybody's confidence," Zubovic said. "We said we can win this."
Metikosh agreed.
"Lexi's home run took a lot of weight off our shoulders and told us that we're up to the challenge and we can win this," she said.
Daniels was ready for the moment.
"I've been preparing all week with hitting lessons literally every single day, looking at all my films, looking at every pitch she threw me," Daniels said. "I just got right on top of the ball. It felt so good, I knew it was gone."
The Warriors threatened again in the bottom of the inning when Telegdy led off with a single and Gimiliano's sacrifice bunt was misplayed for an error with Telegdy racing to third with no outs.
Ross kept EF off the board again by inducing a pair of fly outs to left fielder Daniels sandwiched around a strikeout.
Elizabeth put another runner in scoring position in the fourth when Hannah Evans hit a two-out single and took second on a wild pitch, but Ross got Resnik on a fly out to right fielder Sydney Callaway.
The Leopards took complete command in the fifth inning.
Ross drew a one-out walk and Katie Sokol reached base when her sacrifice bunt resulted in a throwing error but Soukup backed up on the play and threw courtesy runner Maddie Grisnik out at third with left fielder Aubri Cimba alertly covering the base.
Daniels kept the inning going with a walk and Gracie Sokol followed with a looping single to center to load the bases as Rodriguez wisely held the runner at third with Metikosh, the Central Connecticut State recruit, due up next.
"They couldn't pitch around her," Rodriguez said.
Metikosh then got a pitch that in the past she likely wouldn't have even swung at.
"It was a high outside pitch," the lefty-swinging Metikosh said. "Since I haven't been getting many pitches over the plate, I've had to focus more on hitting that high pitch. I've worked on that throughout the season so when I saw it I said that's my pitch.
"I hit it pretty high and I wasn't sure it was gone. I didn't know it went over until I heard everybody cheering."
Her high, towering drive cleared the centerfield fence and suddenly the Leopards were ahead 6-0.
"When we got the four I felt pretty confident," Rodriguez said.
Elizabeth Forward scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning when Telegdy smashed a lead-off solo homer to make it 6-1. Gimiliano followed with an infield hit but again Ross limited the damage, getting a force out and two fly outs to Callaway to end the frame.
The Warriors put the lead-off hitter on again in the sixth when Addy Nigut drew a walk but Zubovic snagged Julia Johnson's sharply hit grounder and turned it into a 6-3 double play. Evans followed with a single but Ross again got Resnik to fly out to Callaway.
"The key is we played defense," Rodriguez said. "I tell them pitching, defense is second and then not hitting but timely hitting. Our big hits came with runners on."
That happened again in the Leopards' final at bat.
Daniels led off the seventh inning with a single, took second on Metikosh's ground out and scored on Mia Zubovic's single to center. After Lauren VanDivner walked, Ava Zubovic blasted a three-run homer to center for a 10-1 advantage.
"The only thing going through my mind was try to get a single," Zubovic said. "I knew she kept going outside and she was going to come there again so I just took it that way."
Telegdy surrendered nine earned runs on nine hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
Ross allowed a single to Lauren Vay and a hit batter in the seventh before recording the game-ending out on a pop up to Ava Zubovic and the Leopards rushed the field to celebrate.
What made Ross's performance even more amazing was she has split time in the circle with Olivia Kolowitz all season and it was the latter who fired a four-hit shutout in Belle Vernon's tense 2-1 win over West Mifflin in the first round.
Rodriguez surprisingly decided to go with Ross against the Warriors and the move worked brilliantly.
"Actually it was a last-minute decision to pitch Talia," said Rodriguez who didn't reveal who he would throw in the final.
Daniels, Ava Zubovic and Mia Zubovic finished with two hits apiece for the Leopards. Telegdy, Gimiliano and Evans each had two hits for EF, which must defeat Chartiers Valley in a third-place consolation game to qualify for the PIAA tournament. The site, time and day of the game is to be determined.
"That will be the goal now, to recover, start a new streak and play to get to the state title," Rutherford said.
Belle Vernon will be playing in a WPIAL final for a sixth time. The Leopards are 4-1 in their previous five.
"I'm just happy for the girls," Rodriguez said. "This is exciting. I've got some good kids."
