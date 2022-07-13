Gavin Pratt pitched over five innings of shutout ball and Carmichaels pieced together nine hits for an 8-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory Monday night against visiting ARH Sport Shop.
Pratt (2-0) tossed 5.1 scoring innings on three hits and four walks. He struck out 13.
Drake Long paced the Copperheads (8-5) with two singles and three RBI. Nate McCusker also had a pair of singles with two RBI. Adam Simon belted a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Emmanuel Stitch doubled.
Garrit Woodburn took the loss for ARH Sport Shop (2-11).
