Gil Floyd came from an athletic family and he used those bloodlines and hard work to fashion an outstanding athletic career.
“Athletics was a big part of my life at an early age,” Floyd stated. “I was involved in baseball, football, wrestling and swimming. That was all part of my childhood growing up.
“Up through junior high I still played baseball at Bailey Park. I wrestled up until eighth grade and actually went to the state tournament when I was in sixth grade. I played midget football down at Bullskin and then joined the junior high team in eighth grade.
“In eighth grade I switched over from wrestling and started to play basketball. As I moved to the high school level I just concentrated on football and basketball. I’m also proud that I was an Eagle Scout with Troop 654 in Masontown at age 16.”
Floyd played for the German Township Uhlans as a sophomore and a junior on teams that posted records of 5-5 in 1985 and 4-6 in 1986. Floyd scored one touchdown off a lateral and 40-yard run as a junior.
“My sophomore year and junior year I played for Tony Tokish and then Ralph Still,” Floyd said. “I played cornerback and fullback. I was the backup quarterback behind Sam Mannery. My senior year the merger happened and as a senior at Tri-Valley I played quarterback and was the middle linebacker. We moved up to Quad A overnight.
“The merger wasn’t popular. We started our training camp and then they petitioned the state because parents wanted to go back to three separate schools. We had to stop football camp. The petition was denied and we went back to camp.”
The Tri-Valley Griffins under Doc Franks went 3-7. Floyd scored one TD on the ground and tossed four touchdown passes.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Floyd enjoyed his relationship with the late Doc Franks.
“I had a tremendous relationship with him,” Floyd offered. “Doc is one of the main reasons I ended up at W&J. He was a mentor and a father figure. He was a mentor and a coach and he cared about his players and students.”
Floyd was All-Fayette County in 1986 and 1987.
Floyd also played basketball as sophomore and junior for Russ Lopez at German on teams that were 2-16 in 1985-86 and 10-8 in 1986-87. Floyd scored 93 points as a sophomore and 167 points as a junior.
In 1987-88 at Tri-Valley he was coached by Ray Trincia. The Griffins posted a record of 8-15 and Floyd scored 252 points. He tallied 22 points three times that season.
Floyd was All-County in basketball in 1986.
“I really enjoyed basketball,” Floyd said. “Coach Trincia was a legendary figure who had a unique style. He was a great fundamental coach.”
When Floyd graduated from Tri-Valley in 1988 he sifted through some college scholarship offers for football.
“I had most of Division II state schools interested in me,” Floyd explained. “W&J because of coach Franks became involved and I decided to go there.”
Floyd had a great career at W&J from 1988 to 1991 on teams that posted a combined record of 33-6-1 when he played. The Presidents finished first in the Presidents Athletic Conference in all four season that Floyd played and were in the NCAA Division III playoffs three of the four seasons.
Floyd is tied with Dave Conn for the W&J record for most interceptions in a career with 15. A four-year letter winner, Floyd earned All-Presidents Athletic Conference honors in all four seasons, including first-team selections as a junior and as a senior.
He was also selected as the team’s defensive Most Valuable Player in his senior year and was a Kodak and Champion All-America honoree in 1991.
Floyd enjoyed playing for Hall of Fame coach John Luckhardt at W&J.
“Coach Luckhardt was an incredible coach,” Floyd gushed. “He had an incredible mind and was a great leader. He had a unique ability to embrace his players, he would coach you up, but at the same time he would pat you on your back. He cared about you as a person. He could sell ice to an Eskimo, he had a unique gift.”
Floyd was pleased with his experience at W&J.
“I was really pleased,” Floyd stated. “I had experiences that I didn’t think were possible at W&J. I got selected to play in the All-American Bowl. I also went to the NFL combine. I got a great education.”
Floyd was inducted into the W&J Hall of Fame in 1999.
“That was a great honor,” Floyd said. “I also had my jersey retired by the school. A few years later I was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Hall of Fame in 2011.
“After college I joined Pfizer in 1992. I am currently Regional Business Director Breast Cancer & Biosimiliars East.”
Floyd, 52, is single and currently resides in Estero, Florida.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.