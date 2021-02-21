The Road to WrestleMania continues to heat up as WWE presents Elimination Chamber tonight on PPV.
The biggest story going into the show is who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship.
There will be an Elimination Chamber match to determine who faces Reigns with Jey Uso, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn taking part in the match.
As soon as the winner is victorious, he will face Reigns immediately.
Reigns was originally going to be in the Chamber match, but WWE taking the storyline in this direction will give fans even more of a reason to hate Reigns as he will win his title defense relatively easy against a tired opponent.
Cesaro has been on fire as of late, so I would not be surprised to see him get the win.
WWE champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title in a Chamber match against Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.
Another title match on the card will see U.S. champ Bobby Lashley defend the title against Keith Lee and Riddle in a triple threat match.
Other potential matches that could be added on the card include Big E defending the Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defending the Smackdown titles against The Street Profits, and Sasha Banks defending her Smackdown title against Carmella.
Evans pregnancy is legitimate
Another title match that was scheduled for the Chamber show tonight was Asuka defending her Raw title against Lacey Evans.
It was announced on Raw that Evans is pregnant, and several fans emailed asking if this was true. Evans is indeed pregnant, but no, it is not Ric Flair’s child.
Two former Impact champs join WWE
Former Impact world champion Eli Drake and Tara Valkyrie, the longest reigning Knockouts champion in company history, have signed WWE deals.
Drake has already appeared in NXT this past week as LA Knight.
24/7 title on SNL?
With Bad Bunny winning the 24/7 title this past week and with him performing on Saturday Night Live last night, did someone challenge him for the title?
SNL aired after the deadline for this column, so it is interesting to speculate about.
With NBC owning the USA Network and with the WWE Network about to air on NBC’s Peacock platform, we shall see if WWE gets a nice bump on SNL.
This Day in History
In 1993, Big Van Vader defeated Sting in a White Castle of Fear match at Super Brawl III.
In 2010, Chris Jericho wins the WWE world championship in an Elimination Chamber match, ending The Undertaker’s last heavyweight title reign.
The bigger story of the match was Taker getting burned when his jacket caught on fire when pyro exploded up in too big of a ball. Taker was burned on his chest, yet still wrestled the match.
In 2011, Triple H and Taker set up their WrestleMania XXVII bout without speaking a word.
Taker came down to the ring and before he could speak, Triple H’s music hit. The two stared at each other and then at the WrestleMania sign.
While no words were spoken, the stare down was a brilliant way of giving the fans something unexpected without anyone involved talking.
This week’s question
Will The Rock or Ronda Rousey wrestle at WrestleMania? Bobbi from Connellsville.
Word is The Rock was originally going to wrestle had Mania still been held in Los Angeles.
But with a minimal crowd, I don’t see The Rock or Rousey wrestling. Interestingly, Rousey’s WWE deal is up right around the time of WrestleMania.
