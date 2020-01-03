Washington led by 10 after the first quarter Friday night and maintained the lead for the rest of the game for a 59-41 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Frazier.
The Prexies held a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime. The advantage increased to 48-30 after three quarters.
Owen Newcomer scored a game-high 15 points for the Commodores (0-4, 0-9). Luke Santo added 10.
Marlon Norris led Washington with 14 points. Zahmere Robinson and Quamar Patterson both scored 10.
Section 4-AAA
Frazier 5-11-14-11 -- 41
Washington 15-13-20-11 -- 59
Frazier: Owen Newcomer 15, Luke Santo 10. Washington: Marlon Norris 14, Zahmere Robinson 10, Quamar Patterson 10. Records: Frazier (0-4, 0-9), Washington (3-0, 6-2).
