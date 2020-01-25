Washington led 22-20 at halftime Friday night and then blew the game open in the third quarter for a 69-30 Section 4-AAA victory at Brownsville.
The Prexies (7-1, 11-5) outscored Brownsville in the third quarter, 28-4.
Brandon Peterson scored a game-high 24 points for Washington. Marlon Norris finished with 15 and Tayshawn Levy added 10.
Ayden Teeter paced the Falcons (2-7, 6-10) with 11 points.
Section 4-AAA
Washington 10-12-28-19 -- 69
Brownsville 10-10-4-6 -- 30
Washington: Brandon Patterson 24, Marlon Norris 15, Tayshawn Levy 10. Brownsville: Ayden Teeter 11. Records: Washington (7-1, 11-5), Brownsville (2-7, 6-10).
