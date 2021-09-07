Nine different players scored touchdowns for Washington as the Prexies cruised past host Jefferson-Morgan, 60-0, in a non-conference football game last Friday night.
Washington, guided by former Carmichaels coach Mike Bosnic, scored 27 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second to take a commanding 48-0 halftime lead.
The Prexies scored three defensive touchdowns, all in a row from the first quarter into the second quarter. Carlos Harper and Brandon Patterson had interception returns of 29 and 50 yards, respectively, and Brenden Sibert brought back a fumble 20 yards.
Washington got touchdown runs from Tayshawn Levy, Eddie Lewis, Corey Pettigrew and Percy Dudley. Prexies quarterback Davoun Fuse tossed touchdown passes to Zach Welsh and Rueben Gordon.
Nick Blanchette kicked six extra points.
