Washington scored nearly all the points it needed in the first quarter Tuesday night as the Prexies rolled to an 86-34 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Frazier.
Washington (9-1, 14-5) outscored the Commodores in the first eight minutes, 33-10, and led 51-22 at halftime.
Luke Santo led Frazier (1-8, 1-15) with 16 points. Josh Skotnicki added 10.
The Prexies' Brandon Patterson scored a game-high 20 points. Ian Bredniak finished with 18 and Marlon Norris added 18.
