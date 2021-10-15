Washington led 42-0 at halftime Friday and the Prexies rolled to a 55-0 Century Conference victory over visiting Charleroi.
The Prexies remain atop the conference with a 4-0 record, improving to 7-0 overall. The Cougars go to 1-4 in the conference and 1-6 overall.
Carlos Harper (45) and Mario Griffin (52) had interception returns for touchdowns in the first quarter. Harper also had a 75-yard touchdown run.
Davoun Fuse had touchdown runs of 50 and 7 yards, and threw a 64-yard scoring pass to Travis Crutcher. Zach Welsh closed the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run.
Century Conference
Charleroi 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Washington 28-14-6-7 -- 55
First Quarter
W: Carlos Harper 45 interception return (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Mario Griffin 52 interception return (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Tayshawn Levy 3 run (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Davoun Fuse 50 run (Nick Blanchette kick)
Second Quarter
W: Davoun Fuse 7 run (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Travis Crutcher 64 pass from Davoun Fuse (Nick Blanchette kick)
Third Quarter
W: Carlos Harper 75 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
W: Zach Welsh 74 run (Nick Blanchette run)
Records: Charleroi (1-4, 1-6), Washington (4-0, 7-0).
