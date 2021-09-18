Waynesburg Central's Breydon Woods returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but visiting Washington scored the next 57 points for a 57-14 victory Friday night in the Century Conference opener.
Woods returned the kickoff 85 yards to spot the Raiders (0-1, 1-3) the lead just 14 seconds into the game.
The Prexies (1-0, 4-0) responded with 35 points in the first quarter. Tayshawn Levy scored on runs of 64 and 27 yards. Zach Welsh had a 20-yard scoring run, and Davoun Fuse scored on a 31-yard run.
Fuse then found Ruben Gordon open for a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
Mario Griffin scored on an interception return and Carlos Harper II sprinted 55 yards for a score to give Washington the lead at halftime, 49-7.
Elijah Odom ran into the end zone from 22 yards with 1:06 left in the third quarter to increase the visitors' lead to 57-7.
The Raiders' Jacob Stephenson hit Devon Cowell for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 3:01 left in the game.
Levy ran for 122 yards on only five carries.
Stephenson completed 8-of-21 passes for 103 yards. Woods returned three kicks for 132 yards.
Century Conference
Washington 35-14-8-0 -- 57
Waynesburg Central 7-0-0-7 -- 14
First Quarter
WC: Breydon Woods 85 kickoff return (Chase Henkins kick), 11:46
W: Tayshawn Levy 64 run(Nick Blanchette kick), 11:32
W: Tayshawn Levy 27 run(Nick Blanchette kick), 9:54
W: Zach Welsh 20 run (Nick Blanchette kick), 6:13
W: Davoun Fuse 31 run (kick failed), 3:30
W: Ruben Gordon 55 pass from Davoun Fuse (Elijah Thomas run), 1:23
Second Quarter
W: Mario Griffin 8 interception return (Nick Blanchette kick), 6:45
W: Carlos Harper II 55 run (Nick Blanchette kick), 4:57
Third Quarter
W: Elijah Odom 22 run (Nick Blanchette run), 1:06
Fourth Quarter
WC: Devon Cowell 21 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick), 3:01
Records: Washington (1-0, 4-0), Waynesburg (0-1, 1-3)
