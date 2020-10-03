Washington pulled away in the second half Friday night for a 41-6 Century Conference victory over Beth-Center.
Davoun Fuse ran for two touchdowns and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Patterson for the Prexies (3-1, 3-1).
Dajion Devers caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Colby Kuhns for the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-3).
Century Conference
Beth-Center 0-6-0-0 -- 6
Washington 7-6-15-13 -- 41
First Quarter
W: Davoun Fuse 1 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)
Second Quarter
W: Tayshawn Levy 29 run (kick failed)
BC: Dajion Devers 9 pass from Colby Kuhns (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W: Cameron Carter-Green 13 run (Davoun Fuse run)
W: Brandon Patterson 40 pass from Davoun Fuse (Nicholas Blanchette kick)
Fourth Quarter
W: Davoun Fuse 21 run (run failed)
W: Amari Miller 13 run (Nicholas Blanchette kick)
Records: Beth-Center (1-2, 1-3), Washington (3-1, 3-1).
