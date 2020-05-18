Wayne Gemas was a standout football and baseball player at Brownsville High School in the early 1950s, but, unfortunately his athletic career was cut short in college due to injury.
Gemas was on some tough Brownsville squads coached by Warner Fritsch. In 1952, his sophomore year, the Brownies were 5-5. In Gemas’ junior year they posted a 6-4 mark and handed Uniontown their only loss, and in 1954 they were 9-1.
“I played both ways as a starter my junior and senior years,” Gemas recalled. “I didn’t get a lot of playing time as a sophomore.
“We had some very talented players, Buck Grover was one. In addition, our quarterback George Washington from Grindstone, Pa., and prior to that our quarterback was Bill Connors. We had Andy Sepsi and Steve Garban. We had some talent. I was the left guard and also played tackle on defense.”
The lone loss in 1954 was to Duquesne, 19-7, and the Brownies played that game without Grover who, due to a fractured wrist.
“Duquesne beat us on our own field and Buck Grover was still out with an injury, he missed the first three games,” Gemas said. “I suffered a broken nose in that game.”
Clairton won the 1954 Class AA WPIAL championship on Gardner points. Brownsville was WPIAL champs as measured by professor Roger Saylor’s rankings even though they had suffered the loss to Duquesne. Brownsville captured the 1954 Big Six Championship.
Gemas spoke in glowing terms about Fritsch, his former football coach at Brownsville.
“Fritsch did a lot of good things,” Gemas opined. “He had a great assistant in Charlie Slick. Fritsch was as tough as nails and was a disciplinarian. You did everything by the book and if you didn’t you got swatted in the tail with a big wooden paddle.”
Brownsville had a great football tradition and Gemas said he and his teammates knew about it.
“We were very aware of that tradition,” Gemas said. “One of the other assistants was Bert Sutton, one of the Sutton brothers. We knew about the Drazenovich brothers and John Simon and Shag Wolosky.”
Some honors came to Gemas on the gridiron. He was Fayette County All-Class AA as a senior and 2nd team All Big Six.
“It was great to be recognized like that,” Gemas said. “Especially when you look at some of the players I played against, like Myron Pottios at Charleroi and Fred Cox at Monongahela.”
Gemas also excelled in baseball and so did the Brownies when he was in high school.
“We had good baseball teams,” Gemas said. “We had an abundance of kids that turned out to be minor league prospects. Paul Redzanic was one, he was a year behind me and signed with the Boston Red Sox. I played with Dave Columbia who signed with the New York Giants. We graduated together. We were very competitive.”
Gemas had a great deal of respect for Charlie Slick as a baseball coach.
“He was a sharp baseball guy,” Gemas said.
Gemas was a right-handed pitcher and he honed his talent pitching in American Legion baseball and in the Fayette County League.
“I played for Luzerne, LaBelle and Allison in the old county league,” Gemas said. “I played Junior Legion ball for Fredericktown. I was picked All-Western Pennsylvania two years in a row. I pitched batting practice at Forbes Field. I started playing baseball when I was in the Boy Scouts and my dad formed a team in Maxwell, I remember I was 11 years old. The first time I pitched in that league I threw a no-hitter for the Maxwell Dragons.”
When Gemas graduated from Brownsville in 1955 he looked over several college scholarship offers.
“I had West Virginia looking at me and Purdue.” Gemas explained. “I also had Cal State locally and Pitt looked at me. I didn’t have great size for a lineman. I was 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. I decided to go to Clemson after assistant coach Don Wade came right to my door. I wound up going to Clemson with my teammate Buck Grover. I had the Pirates and Dodgers looking at me for baseball.”
Gemas played freshman football and baseball at Clemson.
“We played about five games as freshman,” Gemas recalled. “I was playing against North Carolina State and I got hit in the back and after that I was urinating blood. I wasn’t hurting that bad and it went away and I finished the season. During the summer I came back home and I was at Red’s beach with my family and and I went off a diving board and landed on my back, it was an awkward dive. I started bleeding again, so I told my dad about it and I went to the doctor and he sent me to a specialist in Charleroi and they took my kidney out.
“The tube that went from the kidney to the bladder had a tumor that was the problem. It would have probably shown up years later. That was the end of my football career.
“Coach Frank Howard called me and told me to comeback, they were still going to honor my scholarship. I was a dummy, I didn’t go back. I got married and started working at Springer’s paint store in Brownsville and worked their for five years.”
Gemas moved to California and worked at Dutch Boy paint store in Hollywood. He moved to Dutch Boy Paints general offices in Los Angeles and he worked at a lumber yard and paint facility in Long Beach.
He moved on to DuPont as a salesman. He worked for Mystic Tape and then became a regional manager in Dallas, Texas, and was promoted to the Mystik Tape office in Chicago. He moved back to California with Packmer Tape for two years, then started his own business in Wisconsin with a friend, Gem-mac Industries. He retired in 1986.
Gemas and his wife Shirley were married just short of 60 years until her death in 2019.
Now, 83, Gemas resides in Thiensville, Wisconsin. Gemas and his wife had two sons, Kevin and Terry. Kevin played football at Clemson and was on a national championship squad in 1981. Terry also played briefly for the Tigers.
“It’s been a very full life,” Gemas said. “I’m very happy with all the people I’ve met along the way and the experiences that I’ve had.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.