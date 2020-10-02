McKenzie Pritts sparked Yough with a three-goal outburst as the Lady Cougars defeated host McGuffey, 5-1, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The win gives fourth-place Yough (3-3, 6-3) a two-game lead over Waynesburg.
Friday, October 2, 2020 1:24 PM
