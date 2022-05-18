McKenzie Pritts went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs as Yough defeated Blackhawk, 7-3, in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round softball playoff game at Plum High School.
Fourth-seeded Yough (13-3) advances to Monday’s quarterfinals when the Lady Cougars will face No. 5 Montour, which beat Knoch, 11-9.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
No. 13 Blackhawk (5-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Yough scored twice in the second, once in the third and four times in the fifth to go up 7-1 and held on from there.
Adoria Waldier doubled and Sidney Bergman had a single and an RBI for Yough. Makayla Spoonhoward scored two runs.
Karma Malcolm led Blackhawk with a home run and two RBIs. Blackhawk’s only other hits came from Raina Johnson and Emma Muir who each had two singles.
Losing pitcher Peyton Kimberlin gave up six earned runs on seven hits with eight walks and five strikeouts.
