We have once again reached that time of the year where many have turned in their Christmas list to Santa.
If I was asking him for specific things for specific people in the wrestling business, what would I like to see for them?
n For Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Bray Wyatt, the opportunity to shine with long matches in a lengthy feud. Head over to the WWE Network and look at their match from Royal Rumble 2014 in Pittsburgh. They have great in-ring chemistry and if given the right amount of time, they will deliver.
n For Cody Rhodes, the understanding that while fans are emotionally invested in his AEW storylines, the mid-card and lower-card talents need the same development. Those who watch AEW know that his storylines are crisp and the fans are eating things up. However, character development needs to be spread out to give fans a reason to care for other wrestlers in the company.
The three members of the New Day signed new five-year deals earlier this week, so what would I ask for for each of them?
n For Kofi Kingston, a chance to get back into the title picture. He lost to Brock Lesnar in under 10 seconds and showed up the next week flipping pancakes. That still doesn’t make sense to me.
n What I would like to see for Big E is a chance to move into Universal title picture. He has the tools to be a player, but as a member of The New Day, he has been relegated to the clowning around that the group is known for.
n For the third member, Xavier Woods, a quick and healthy return from his Achilles tendon injury.
n When it comes to WWE performers whose deals are coming up, like Elias, leverage to get the best deal possible from WWE or a lucrative offer from AEW. Elias, who graduated from Plum High School, is primed for a great spot within WWE or about to get a nice deal elsewhere.
n Shane Taylor lost the Ring of Honor (ROH) TV title a week ago, and I would like to see him elevated into the ROH heavyweight title picture. Or, if he has not signed a contract extension, a move to AEW or WWE.
n For AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker, a native of Punxsutawney, a chance to show her talents. She is somewhat in the AEW dog house, but true talent always shines through.
n For the fans of NXT who are concerned that the weekly two-hour show will eventually water down the product and make it “just another show,” patience that talent will be developed. There are over 100 talents in NXT, most of which are not seen on TV. While the TakeOver shows may lose some luster, the NXT brand is growing.
n And since we are discussing NXT, I would like to see an NXT championship match on the WrestleMania card.
n Speaking of Mania, here is hoping that the Creative Teams for both Raw and Smackdown have matches set for the event and start building to them. Yes, there are five hours of live TV to fill between the two shows each week, but the longer out the build for Mania, the more special it will feel.
Hopefully, Vince McMahon will let both teams write shows and not micromanage with his out-of-touch vision of what fan want.
n For Impact, the chance to build up to a more consistent option for wrestling fans. There is so much wrestling on TV (along with NWA Powerr on YouTube), and with only so much time, Impact will have to give fans a product that will grab them and keep them tuning in.
n When it comes to the performers regardless of where they entertain, I hope they all stay healthy. The injury bug hit the pro wrestling industry hard in 2019, so hopefully 2020 goes better across the board in terms of talents staying healthy.
Finally, for all wrestling fans who read this column, I thank you and appreciate you taking the time to read it weekly. I hope each of you have a wonderful holiday season.
