Dom Prestipino was searching for an Eagle Scout project last summer and the Connellsville senior developed a plan that benefited himself, his cross country teammates and visiting runners.
Prestipino’s proposal involved making Connellsville’s cross country course on the grounds behind the middle school school safer and more competitive. And, with a little help from a few folks, was able to accomplish his project before the start of the season last fall.
Prestipino is a member of the historic Troop 101 that meets at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Connellsville. The troop, under the guidance of scoutmaster Dana Doppelheuer, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.
Prestipino started his scouting journey back in first grade.
“I’ve been through the whole thing. It’s been crazy to think this is the end,” Prestipino said of his time in the Boy Scouts.
Connellsville’s cross country course begins on the football/baseball field behind the middle school, works its way up to Connellsville Township elementary school and then courses through the woods adjacent to both schools.
The way the Section 2-AAA schedule is set up, a group of teams runs together throughout the schedule (to cut down on meets) and the host team rotates from year to year. Connellsville was the host team for two section meets, plus a non-section meet against Southmoreland.
“Our team practices there, and I knew we had a lot of home meets,” said Prestipino. “The school didn’t have the time, so I messaged the school board and Athletic Director Rich Evans that I needed a project. Mr. Evans said you know what needs to be done. You go ahead and do it. Mr. Evans was very helpful and approved the project.
“I had to write out everything for the project and get it approved by the Boys Scouts. It was a good piece of paperwork.”
Prestipino’s age, though, was a bit of a hindrance.
“I wasn’t 18, so I couldn’t run any of the machines. I couldn’t even run a lawn mower. I did a lot of hand-held clearing,” explained Prestipino, the son of Joe and Robin Prestipino. “One of the janitors volunteered to help me. I spent a lot of time with good people.
“Coach Pat (Mullaney) was involved. He helped out with it, too.”
Prestipino’s work, along with his helpful volunteers, included widening and clearing the path, tending to sections that often flooded, making the course a true 5K track and denoting the mile splits.
“The Appalachian Creativity Center made and donated weather-resistant signs for the mile markers,” said Prestipino. “We altered the course a little bit, but no one noticed.”
The official ceremony to recognize Prestipino’s achievement to Eagle Scout is on hold because of cautionary measures taken due to COVID-19, but the senior did get a shout out from city hall.
“My mom called (Connellsville mayor Greg Lincoln) and he said something at the last city council meeting. (The meeting) was live-streamed,” explained Prestipino.
Prestipino signed a letter-of-intent to attend Holy Family University, a NCAA Division II school in Philadelphia. He anticipates majoring in history with a minor in political science with the hope of attending law school to focus on criminal law.
Prestipino also played soccer in the fall, but was looking forward to the track season.
“I’m definitely more of a track guy than cross country,” said Prestipino. “I have a natural love for (running). I’m getting some workouts in. I’m confident if the season comes back, I’m in shape.
“I’m trying to stay positive, but it’s pretty hard.”
The spring sports season has since been canceled, meaning Prestipino will be denied of a little personal history at the county meet.
“I was hoping to get four-year gold in the 800,” said Prestipino, who also works at WalMart.
Prestipino reflected on what he and his classmates have encountered through the years as they approach graduation.
“It’s crazy. My mom said we were born around 9/11. We came into high school with the flood. Now, this,” said Prestipino. “This should teach us how to deal with adversity.”
