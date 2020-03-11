The Penn State Beaver women led by six after the first quarter and then extended their advantage over the next three quarters for a 79-61 victory over Central Maine Community College Wednesday afternoon in the Division II title game of the USCAA National Championships at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Penn State Beaver (26-4) led 25-19 after the first quarter and 41-34 at halftime. The champions outscored Central Maine CC in the second half, 38-27.
Cheyenne Lopez led the way for Penn State Beaver with 26 points and 11 rebounds, both game-highs. Alexis Cross also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Diamond Thomas finished with 19 points and Jimya Chambers added 10.
Kristen Huntress paced Central Maine CC (27-3) with 23 points. Eliza Brault finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Men’s basketball
NHTI 98, Johnson & Wales (N.C.) 76 — The Lynx scored 58 points in the second half Tuesday night to advance to Wednesday night’s Division II championship against Penn State Greater Allegheny.
NHTI (26-3) held a slim 40-38 lead at halftime.
Sean Riley led the way for the Lynx with 22 points. J’Quavious Thurmond scored 19. Nassire Coleman had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jymir Thompson finished with 13 points.
Majerle Poole led Johnson & Wales with a game-high 24 points. Robert Hobson finished with 15 points and Malik Bullock added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.