Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, downed Penn State Hazleton, 74-63, on Saturday in women’s play at Penn State Hazleton.
The Lady Roaring Lions (7-4, 10-6) had a 21-16 lead after the first quarter, but Hazleton (4-6, 5-10) forced a halftime tie at 34 after outscoring the visitors, 18-13, in the second quarter.
Penn State Fayette had a 22-14 advantage in the third and an 18-15 edge in the fourth.
The Lady Roaring Lions’ Taylor McCormick scored a game-high 29 points on 11 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 6 of 7 at the foul line. Teammate Dae-Lin Burnsworth (Connellsville) had 20 points on seven field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 5 of 6 at the line. Penn State Fayette’s Kaitlyn Riley (Charleroi) added 17 on five field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 6 of 6 at the line.
Penn State Hazleton’s Jaclyn Hess had 17 points. Teammate Scarlet Vargas added 13.
