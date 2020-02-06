Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, earned a 62-53 victory at Penn State New Kensington on Wednesday in women’s action at Penn State New Kensington.
The Lady Roaring Lions (9-4, 14-6) trailed by one after the first quarter, but outscored the home team, 17-8, in the second for a 29-21 halftime lead. Both scored 16 in the third period, and Fayette had a 17-16 edge in the fourth.
Connellsville graduate Dae-Lin Burnsworth led the Lady Roaring Lions and all scorers with 16 points on five field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 5 of 8 from the foul line. Teammate and Charleroi graduate Kaitlyn Riley had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. She made four field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 1 of 3 at the line.
Penn State Fayette’s Brooke Poling (Frazier) scored 13 points on six field goals (one 3-pointer). The Lady Roaring Lions’ Taylor McCormick scored 11 points on three field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 4 of 6 at the line.
Uniontown graduate Kierra Rose scored 15 points for New Kensington on six field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 2 of 5 at the line. Teammates Deshaya Chavis and Josalind Dennison had 11 points apiece. Dennison pulled down 19 rebounds.
