The Board of Directors of the PSAC has decided to permit league championships in men’s and women’s swimming and cross country.
The decision comes on the heels of a previous decision to cancel all mandated regular-season schedules and championship events for the fall and winter sports. The Board left an option open to continue championship opportunities should six or more institutions elect to compete in a championship season.
The collection of votes has indicated six or more schools have committed to having a championship season in cross country and swimming. Both cross country and swimming have been delegated as “low-risk” sports according to the guidelines set forth by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
California University of Pa. has decided to compete in each of the three sports offered: men’s cross country, women’s cross country and women’s swimming.
The league will finalize details for cross country and swimming. Anticipated championship dates will fall over weekends in late March and late April, respectively.
The PSAC and its member institutions also remain committed to previously intended regular-season and championship seasons for all spring sports in 2021.
