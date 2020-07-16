The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference board of directors voted to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PSAC is reviewing the ability to shift fall sports and championships to the spring semester and will do so if a return to sports can be done safely.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” explained PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
The PSAC and its member institutions will develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction, as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before Jan. 1 are impacted by this decision. The conference will evaluate the necessary schedule changes and will communicate its plans for moving all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.
