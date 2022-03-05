The California University of Pa. women’s basketball team was recognized with three PSAC West Conference honors and a pair of all-PSAC first-team selections.
Dejah Terrell was awarded the PSAC West Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Year and Defensive Athlete of the Year honors. Jess Strom was named the PSAC West Coach of the Year.
Terrell and Ciara Loyd both received All-Conference first-team honors. Terrell was honored 10 times by the conference throughout the season.
Terrell is averaging 19.1 points per game and has scored at least 20 points in 10 games and 30 in four games. She is fourth in the conference with 9.6 rebounds per game and leads the PSAC with 2.67 blocks per game.
Strom was honored as the top coach for the third time in the past seven seasons. The Vulcans have a 22-4 record to date and won the PSAC West title with a 17-4 record.
Loyd is averaging 6 assists and 11.9 points per game.
