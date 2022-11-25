MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The way the return to national prominence for West Virginia’s was laid out was to beat four early opponents who were overmatched, flying under the radar while doing it as it got a nearly brand new team on the same page.
Then, after that, the Mountaineers would fly 2,634 miles to Portland, Oregon, and play in the Phil Knight Legacy to face quality opponents, proving themselves in an opening game against the Big Ten’s Purdue Boilermakers, then expecting to play No. 6 Gonzaga on Friday night and maybe Duke or Xavier in the championship game.
They knew they were underdogs, knew they would have to rise to the occasion to let the college basketball world know they would not be kicked around any longer.
They just didn’t know how high they had to rise.
As it worked out they could not rise high enough to deal with Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds in an 80-68 victory in a game West Virginia never led.
The Mountaineers inability to deal with Edey stood head and shoulders over everything that went wrong in such an important game, but there was so much more
n WVU needed a fast start. Instead, the Mountaineers trailed 9-0.
n Emmitt Matthews Jr., the team’s heart and soul, showed up with a stomach flu that sapped his strength. He tried hard, courageously played 34 minutes, but was unable to produce much of anything, making 1 of 4 shots, scoring 3 points with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.
n They needed another strong performance from Tre Mitchell, the Texas transfer, who simply never showed up, finishing a game in which he failed to play in the second half with 1-of-5 shooting for 2 points.
“He got in foul trouble. It was a bad match up,” coach Bob Huggins, who suffered the 400th loss of his career, explained of his second benching. Combined, Matthews Jr. and Mitchell were 2-for-9 with 5 points.
n But worst of all was the Mountaineers’ inability to deal with Edey, who is so good that after a 24-point, 12-rebound performance, his coach Matt Painter called it “an average game” for him.
“He had 24 and 12, which is an average game,” Painter said. “He’s one of the best players in the country. When that’s an average game, that’s pretty cool.”
He proved to be a nightmare of a matchup and when asked why his team couldn’t adjust to him, Huggins had a frightening answer.
“We shouldn’t have to (adjust),” Huggins said. “We spent three weeks working on guarding him. We have three guys we planned to rotate on and off of him. We shouldn’t have to adjust.”
That was Jimmy Bell Jr., Mo Wague and James Okonkwo, all giving up inches, rebounds and points.
n WVU needed Erik Stevenson at his best but, instead, got a inconsistent performance from the team’s high scorer, who finished with 17 points despite spraining a foot during the game. His start was horrid, but he kept pressing, lit a fire that got a once 17-point deficit down to 4 points, but no closer.
Most of the Mountaineers’ best offense was provided by guard Joe Toussaint, who scored 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
It was Stevenson who had his pulse on the finger of the team after it won it’s four games last week, warning that they hadn’t been “punched in the mouth” yet and that it was important that they take a punch and come back.
Purdue provided the punch. The reaction was not what was needed.
WVU remained the team it had been all year, the only difference being they were playing a far more accomplished opponent.
“We were 4-0 because we were better,” Huggins explained. “We still didn’t execute the way we need to execute. We turned the ball over at an alarming rate and we refuse to rebound it. When you play against good people and you don’t rebound it you don’t get second shots, you don’t get multiple opportunities. They got multiple second opportunities, we did not.
“They don’t throw the ball away like we did. Before this, we got away with it because we were so much better than who we were playing.”
Once again outrebounded, the Mountaineers could make up for it by causing 18 turnovers ... but those were not turnovers in which Purdue threw the ball away. The Mountaineers had 9 steals, three of them simply taking the ball out of Boilermaker’s hands.
WVU thus played Portland Friday night in a game televised by ESPNNews.
