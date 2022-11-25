Purdue West Virginia Basketball

Associated Press

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and Purdue center Zach Edey (15) work for position under the board during Thursday’s game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore.

 Rick Bowmer - staff, AP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The way the return to national prominence for West Virginia’s was laid out was to beat four early opponents who were overmatched, flying under the radar while doing it as it got a nearly brand new team on the same page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.