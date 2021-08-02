Harison Laskey knows what it’s like to enter the final round of the C. Harper Fayette Open with a seemingly comfortable lead and only 18 holes to play.
Jeremy Enslen rallied in that final round back in 2017 to jump past Laskey for what was then his fifth county title.
Laskey now knows what it’s like to be on the other side, after the Laurel Highlands graduate made up seven strokes at Duck Hollow Golf Club Sunday to force a sudden-death playoff with fellow alum Fred David, the leader entering the final round.
Laskey birdied the first playoff hole — played on No. 1 — to retain his crown, last won before the pandemic in 2019.
Laskey’s tee shot on the extra hole went left of the fairway, while David’s shot landed softly in the fairway.
“I tried to play a cut and it went dead straight,” said Laskey. “I had about 68 yards to the pin, but played it 35, 40 yards on the green with a punch 8-iron.
“The putt was about 25 feet and I read it dead straight. It never left the hole.”
Laskey raised his putter as the ball dropped into the cup for birdie.
“I think if I make it, all the heat is on,” said Laskey.
David’s approach shot was inside of Laskey’s. David’s bid for birdie fell short.
Both golfers had a chance to win the tournament on the final hole. Laskey’s birdie bid rimmed the cup, while David’s attempt bled to the right of the hole.
“I just really wanted it to go in,” Laskey said of the putt.
“I just pushed (the putt) off the get-go,” David said of his attempt.
David entered the third and final round of the county tournament with a five-stroke lead over Jeremy Enslen and Pete Dzambo III. Scott Goletz, Mark Reicholf, Chris Taylor and Laskey trailed by seven strokes.
Laskey made up the seven strokes by shooting the best round of the tournament, 4-under 68, while David shot 3-over 75.
“I got on a nice roll on the front nine with birdies on No. 6 and 7. I had a bogey on No. 8,” said Laskey. “I was 2-under on the back. I had a birdie on No. 10, bogey on No. 11.
“Then, I had birdies on No. 13, 15 and 16. I hit a great chip shot on No. 15. On No. 16, I hit eight feet short of the hole and buried it.
“I was just playing solid golf.”
Laskey added, “I came out today and wanted to get something in red figures. Then, I might have a chance.”
David said one bad lie turned around his fortunes on the back nine.
“I had an unplayable lie on No. 15. The ball was literally stuck in a tree. I missed the par putt and took bogey (on the par-5),” explained David. “I played good. I had a bad break with a ball stuck in the tree.”
Laskey was in the group ahead of David.
“I had an idea (how Laskey was playing),” said David. “I just wanted to make pars.”
David had things rolling earlier in the round with birdies on Nos. 3, 12 and 13. He had bogeys down the stretch on Nos. 15, 11 and 14.
“I was there, so. I didn’t think (Laskey) could shoot 68,” said David.
Enslen shot 73 in the final round to finish alone in third place with a 220. Dzambo III shot 76 and Chris Taylor carded 83 to finish tied in fourth place with 223.
Mike Revak (224) placed fifth, while Reicholf (228) was alone in sixth place.
