MASONTOWN -- Connellsville belted out 14 hits Thursday night as the visitors rolled to an 11-1 victory in six innings against Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action at German-Masontown Park.
Connellsville improves to 8-2 with five games remaining.
Connellsville has remaining games with first-place Charleroi, the completion of a rain-delayed game and the series finale with Belle Vernon Monday night at DiVirgilio Complex and a doubleheader at Uniontown on Friday.
"I'm proud of the team. The kids are jelling at the right time. Our goal was to win at regionals," said Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich. "We have a good group of kids."
Johnny Skochelak retired the side in order in the top of the first inning, but Connellsville sent eight batters to the plate in both the second and third innings.
Jake Puskar singled to start the second inning and stole second. Anthony Piasecki drove Puskar home with a single.
Piasecki stole second and moved to third on Kace Shearer's infield single. Grayden Gillott walked to load the bases.
Chase Sankovich ripped a single to bring Piasecki and Shearer home, and Sankovich advanced to second on the throw. Matt Miller's ground ball was mishandled, allowing Gillott to score.
Teran Kemp flew out to center field for the first out and Firestone's line drive was snared by third baseman Matt Malinsky for the second out.
Aidan Newmyer kept the inning alive with a single up the middle, but Nate Pegg's throw to catcher Bryce Barton was in time for the out on Sankovich.
Connellsville scored three runs in the top of the third inning with two outs.
Gillott walked with two outs to load the bases and Sankovich followed with his second two-run single of the game. Miller singled home another run.
Connellsville loaded the bases, but Firestone, the eighth batter of the inning, flew out to center field for the third out.
The visitors were poised for another big inning after Piasecki's two-run single with no outs.
Shearer walked to load the bases, but Piasecki was caught off second base by Barton for the first out. Skochelak stranded the other two runners with a strikeout and fly out.
Connellsville loaded the bases again in the fifth inning, but was held scoreless by Malinsky.
Piasecki opened the inning with his fourth hit of the game. Shearer walked and Gillott singled to load the bases.
Sankovich, a left-handed batter, ripped a line drive down the third base line. Skochelak, a left-handed fielder, moved to third when Matt Malinsky came on to pitch in the fifth inning.
Skochelak's glove snared the drive and stepped on third for a double play.
Miller followed with a single to bring home Shearer and Gillott scored when the ball skipped past the outfielder. Connellsville again left the bases loaded, stranding a total of 13 runners.
"We attacked the ball tonight. Our outs were hard," said Brian Sankovich. "Conditions were tough with the smoke.
"I'm proud of our whole lineup."
The first time Connellsville played at Smithfield-Fairchance earlier in the season Matthew Firestone hurled a no-hitter in Connellsville's 11-0 win in six innings.
Firestone allowed just three runners reach base in that victory. Smithfield-Fairchance surpassed that output in the first inning when the home team plated its run.
Skochelak walked to start the bottom of the first inning and moved to second when Nick Pegg's infield grounder was mishandled.
Nate McCusker was called on to bunt, but Matt Miller bounced off the mound and threw a strike to third for the out on Skochelak. Pegg tried to steal third with Barton at the plate, but catcher Ethan Shultz's throw to Piasecki was in time for a caught stealing.
Barton kept the inning alive with a single and took second on the throw. Malinsky singled to right field to bring McCusker home.
Miller ended the rally with a strikeout, and then retired the next six batters in order before he was removed in favor of Firestone.
Firestone was held to 25 pitches and he was productive by getting out of the fourth inning with a strikeout, ground out, fly ball to center and a walk. He also faced four batters in the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk, single, infield fly out and strikeout.
Aidan Newmeyer came on to get the last out of the inning.
Smithfield-Fairchance had one last chance to avoid the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth inning when Nick Pegg was safe on a fielding error and McCusker followed with a single.
Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch and that's where they remained as Newmeyer closed out the game with a fly out to right field, strikeout and a nice running grab by Sankovich.
Vacations and travel ball have, at times, created issues with putting together a cohesive roster. Brian Sankovich felt his team in Thursday's game was starting to be that lineup.
"We have not had a full team. This was as close as the best team we can put on the field," said Brian Sankovich.
