WEXFORD -- Quaker Valley's 6-foot-5 seniors Markus Frank and Adou Thiero form the most dangerous scoring duo in the WPIAL.
The pair averaged a combined 52.6 points per game (Frank 27.5, Thiero 25.1) during the regular season and helped the Quakers win the WPIAL Class 4A championship.
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino was well aware his team had to focus on containing Frank and Thiero going into their PIAA second-round playoff game on Friday night.
Jack Gardinier completely blindsided the Leopards, though.
The senior point guard exploded for a career-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help unbeaten Quaker Valley fight off the valiant Leopards, 86-75, at North Allegheny High School.
Frank poured in 29 points and Thiero rang up 21 as the trio accounted for all of the Quakers points.
"No. 5 … Where in the hell did he come from?” Salvino said with a laugh. “I watched him. He didn’t shoot like that, that’s for darn sure. I think in their last game he had two 3-pointers but nothing like that.
"But they’re a good team. You can’t take anything away from that team."
Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni noted that while Gardinier might be flying under the radar he's an important cog in his team's engine.
"Markus Frank is really good. Adou is really good. But Jack Gardinier would be a star point guard on any other team," Mastroianni said. "That’s why our record is what it is."
The Quakers' record is now 25-0 as they head into Tuesday's quarterfinals against District 10 champion Fairview (25-2).
While his team relies heavily on the scoring of Thiero and Frank, Mastroianni feels that fact may give some people a misconception about the Quakers.
"Those top two guys get a lot of attention, and deservedly so, but they’re team guys and our other guys play their roles to the fullest," Mastroianni said. "Jack just had more opportunities tonight and he produced.
"We’re not a selfish team. No. 3 (Thiero) doesn’t bring the ball up and look to go one-on-one. We play team ball. It’s a good formula."
Belle Vernon's season comes to an end with a 20-5 record.
The Leopards, playing a second straight game without suspended 1,000-point scorer Devin Whitlock, fought gallantly and rallied from behind several times but in the end couldn't keep up with Quaker Valley's three-pronged attack.
The game was tied 9-9 after a 3-pointer by the Leopards' Tyler Kovatch but Quaker Valley reeled off the final 10 points of the first quarter, capped by Gardinier's 3-pointer, to take a 19-9 lead.
Undaunted, Belle Vernon battled its way back into the game in the second quarter and pulled even at 29-29 by scoring the final eight points of the half on another 3-pointer by Kovatch, a jump shot by Quinton Martin and a 3-pointer just before the buzzer by Daniel Gordon.
The Quakers again took control by putting up three quick baskets to start the second half, prompting Salvino to call a timeout.
Again the Leopards clawed their way back even at 43-43 thanks to a three-point play and then a 3-pointer by Martin, as Mastroianni then opted for a timeout.
"We're playing against a coach and a team like that, they're prepared and they weren't going anywhere," Mastroianni said. "I tried to convince our guys of that. Belle Vernon guys are tough. I honestly thought the first half they played a lot harder than us.
"We knew they were playing without their lead guy. Subconsciously we probably dropped our level a little bit."
After the timeout, the Quakers reasserted themselves again with a 10-point burst capped by 3-pointers by Thiero and Gardinier and held a 57-50 advantage after three quarters.
"When you get down like that and you have to make those runs to come back, it does take a lot out of you," Salvino said.
Belle Vernon kept scrapping, getting a lift from freshman Alonzo Wade who scored 15 of his team-high 24 points in the final frame, but could get no closer in a high-scoring fourth quarter. Quaker Valley led by as much as 14 before settling on an 11-point victory.
Martin tallied 21 points and Kovatch wound up with 11 for the Leopards.
"Tyler had the best game he's had all year and I’m glad for him because he’s a senior and it was his last game," said Salvino, who also noted Wade's total was a career high.
Belle Vernon also got nine points from Klanchar, while Gordon, who scored 27 points in a first-round win at Obama Academy, was limited to eight points.
Mastroianni pointed out Gardinier's performance on the defensive end also as he guarded Gordon most of the night.
"When we watched the last game, No. 20 (Gordon) is one of the best long-range shooters and Jack held him down," Mastroianni said.
Belle Vernon still connected on 11 3-pointers with Wade draining four, Martin, Gordon and Kovatch sinking two apiece and Klanchar making one.
Salvino had nothing but praise for his team after the game.
"They really played well," Salvino said. "I told them, ‘A coach can’t ask for anything more than what you gave. That’s why I’m so proud of you because you never quit.’ We could’ve quit when we got down by 10, when we got down by seven, even towards the end, we never quit."
