Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo broke two of her sister Gionna's FCCA Track & Field Championship marks last year.
The junior now has all three after winning the 3,200 in 10:57.22 Saturday at Bill Power Stadium.
Quarzo also lowered her county marks with gold medal performances in the 800 (2:20.43) and 1,600 (5:03.11).
She joined Laurel Highlands' Sterlene Scott as the only female athletes to win three individual gold medals. Scott won the Track MVP with the Fillies' win in the 1,600 relay.
"I wanted to win all my events," said Quarzo. "It was hard. I felt my legs in the 3,200. The 3,200 record helped to push me a little."
Quarzo also noted the impact Uniontown's Hope Trimmer had on her performance.
"Hope, she pushes me," complemented Quarzo.
Quarzo competed in the Penn Relays on Thursday in the 3,000 meters. She finished ninth in 9:48.80.
"I just missed the medals. A girl passed me up on the last stretch. I didn't have enough to catch her," said Quarzo.
Quarzo isn't sure about doubling in the 1,600 and 3,200 yet, but does know she has her sights set on the 3,200.
"My main goal is the 3,200. I want that," said Quarzo.
Quarzo commented on Scott's MVP performance, noting, "She's a great runner. She deserves it."
CLEARING THE BAR: Laurel Highlands freshman Jaden Brambley cleared 12-2½ to win the pole vault.
"I just have to focus on what I did at practice. I couldn't jump without my coach Jacob Hensh," said Brambley.
She gave the meet record a go, but came up shy at 12-7.
"I was very close," said Brambley. "I wanted the record."
Brambley finished third in the Shippensburg 95th Roddick High School Invitational last weekend with a vault of 11 feet.
"The sky's the limit. I'll keep working my butt off," added Brambley.
Teammates Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.08) and Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 52.38) also won gold medals.
GATOR GOLD: Geibel Catholic had the smallest squad at the annual county meet, but came away with two top performances.
Joshua Bass won gold in the 100 after sprinting down the track in 11.55 seconds.
"It's a blessing," Bass said of his finish. "I ran 11.55. That's pretty good. This is the first warm meet I've had.
"I like the 100 a lot. I just needed to hydrate and stretch."
Bass looks to run faster, saying, "I want to run 11.2 (seconds)."
Tatum Lucero, running out of the first heat, finished second in the 300 intermediate hurdles in a personal-best 53.43 seconds. Belle Vernon's Chloe Morgan was a close third in 53.88 seconds.
"This is only the third time I've run the race," said Lucero, who played soccer for Southmoreland in the fall. "The only times I use hurdles is at the meets."
Although she did not compete in the same section with the bigger schools, Lucero said she was familiar with a lot of the girls.
"I'm from Monessen, so I knew a lot of them. That motivated me. I had to put my best foot forward," said Lucero. "I really didn't expect much, at all. It's nice."
WHAT A RACE: The track finals got off to a rousing start in the girls 3,200 relay.
Belle Vernon's Viva Kreis held the lead heading into the final two laps, when, to her surprise, Uniontown's Hope Trimmer, as though she was shot from a cannon, drew up on her shoulder with 700 meters to go.
The two runners battled back and forth with Trimmer having just a little more at the end to give the Lady Raiders the first track gold medal of the day in 10:23.12. Kreis and the Lady Leopards were a close second in 10:23.83.
"The 3,200 relay took a lot out of me. It drained me a little bit and took me awhile to recover," said Trimmer. "I kicked with about the 200-meter mark (in the relay). Viva pulled beside me with 100 to go. I pulled ahead to secure that finish."
Trimmer said she concentrated on not losing her breakfast in the 1,600, finishing second in 5:37.14. She also won silver in the 800.
"I had a lot of nausea beforehand. I wanted to stay at a comfortable, relaxed pace for me and fear I don't throw up," said Trimmer. "Of course, I knew (Jolena Quarzo) would beat me. I was shooting for 5:15, but the way I started out I knew I wasn't going to get that."
Trimmer is looking forward to running in the district meet at Slippery Rock University.
"I still want to shoot for states in the 1,600, but doing well at WPIALs is what I want," said Trimmer. "I want to make WPIALs in the 800, too."
SOARING FALCONS: Connellsville had several gold medal finishes, including Nathan Reese (shot put, 45-7), Isabella Roebuck (shot put, 32-0), Dylan Brooks (javelin, 161-1) and boys 400 relay (46.66).
Roebuck also won a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 95-11.
"I wanted to try to get 35 feet in the shot put. It would've been nice to PR today," said Roebuck, a senior. "Everyone can have a bad throw in a meet. I need to practice more."
Reese improved his personal best in the shot put by nearly a foot. He also finished fourth in the discus.
"My goal was to PR. I'm not worrying about winning, just doing my best," said Reese. "I want to make states this year and next year in the shot put, and throw 48 or 50 feet."
LADY LEOPARDS A-LEAPIN': The Belle Vernon girls swept the gold in the jumps with Gianna Anderson winning the triple jump (34-11½) and long jump (16-1½), and Francesca Scaramucci finishing first in the high jump (5-0).
"For this year, (her jump in the long jump) was not bad. My PR is 16-8½," said Anderson. "My PR in the triple jump is 36-3.
"I wanted to PR today and prove to myself I can actually do it."
Anderson was not only competing for herself and enjoyed doing so in the pleasant conditions.
"My grandmother is here. It's the first time she's been here because of COVID," said Anderson. "The weather is way better. It's nice to feel the heat."
She, too, wants to end her season in Shippensburg.
"I want to make states in the triple jump. It's my goal. I'm so close," said Anderson, adding, "I was sixth (in the WPIAL) last year. I believe if I push myself, I can do it."
The Leopards' Ryan White won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.06 seconds.
CLOSING NOTE: Albert Gallatin's Liz Murtha won bronze in the discus in her final county meet with a throw of 95 feet and was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 29-5.
"I was way short in the discus, but I had a PR in the shot put," said Murtha. "It was alright. I could've done better. I wanted to go further in the discus. I'd like to hit 110 feet in the discus."
PRETTY GOOD DAY: Frazier's Sydney Polkabla left Bill Power Stadium with a medal and a couple ribbons, and a major improvement in the triple jump.
Polkabla placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 33-3½, topping her previous best by 10 inches. She was fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 100 high hurdles with another personal best.
"I was pretty bad with scratching on jumps in my last meet," said Polkabla. "I just started the triple jump a couple meets ago. I do like it. I've been spending a lot of time with it."
The girls she faced in the hurdles and jumps were from the big county schools.
"I definitely like the additional people to push me harder than I normally go," said Polkabla who has her sights set on the season-ending meets.
"I want to place in the WPIAL (in the triple jump) and make it in the other two," said Polkabla, adding, "And, making states in the triple jump would be my ultimate goal."
HOME TEAM PRIDE: Payton Hostetler (400, 51.96), Gaberiel Ranker (discus, 128-3), and Brandon Hebda (800, 2:07.34) had gold medal wins for Uniontown, the host school.
"My goal was to defend my 800 title, so I got that done," said Hebda. "And, we won the 3,200 relay
"It's my senior year. I wanted to get a good time in and say my good bye to track."
LONG WAY TO GO FOR GOLD: Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger finished first in the 1,600 (4:33.72) and 3,200 (10:03.38), falling shy of Track MVP honors by less than a point.
"It's crazy how much better the times are this year," said the freshman. "In the end, I'm still going to run my race. But, you still need people to push you.
"I just wanted to win."
THE LAUREN MCCORMICK AWARD: Connellsville graduate Lauren McCormick was a solid performer in the county meet, finishing one year with the most points in the meet. However, she split her time on the track in both hurdles and in the long and triple jumps, so, despite the total, she fell short of MVP honors in both.
Laurel Highlands' Hunter Kooser swept all three jumps (for the Field MVP) and won the 110 high hurdles to be the only performer with four individual gold medals.
