HILLER — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo gained separation from Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson around the midway point of her home course and steadily increased the gap to break the tape in 18 minutes in Tuesday’s Section 3-AA triangular meet.
Henderson finished second in 18:37, with teammate Tessa Rodriguez third with a time of 22:35. The Lady Falcons’ Ashton Reposky placed fourth in 22:54.
Belle Vernon (4-0) handily defeated the Lady Blue Devils, 19-40. The Brownsville girls did not have enough runners to score, so they lost to both teams, 15-50.
Quarzo matched strides with the tall and lanky Henderson as the two runners worked their way near the middle school soccer field before Quarzo gained some distance.
“We stayed with each other to around 1½-mile mark to the soccer field, then I took the lead,” explained Quarzo. “I wasn’t too far ahead, but when we got back into the woods, I got a little faster and spread the gap.”
“She made a move and I tried to stay with her,” said Henderson. “My ankle was a little sore. I think I hurt it on the downhill.
“And, I was a little tired.”
The final mile of Brownsville’s course sports a significant grade, but Quarzo kept her pace and widened her gap.
“I don’t hate hills. I think I started improving on them, but I’m not crazy about them,” said Quarzo.
“Hills are a challenge,” added Henderson.
Quarzo said running against Henderson sped up her anticipated pace.
“Since I was competing with Grace, my time was a little faster,” added Quarzo.
The WPIAL announced this week the district championship would be relocated to White Oak Park, the site of last week’s Red, White & Blue Classic. Quarzo won the AA race and Henderson was third.
The change in venue was welcomed by both runners.
“I really like that course. It’s better than Cal U. It doesn’t have that big hill,” said Quarzo.
“I like that course. It’s not Cal U with the longest hill in the middle of the race,” said Henderson, who placed fourth, third and seventh in her previous WPIAL championships.
Quarzo finished second to her sister Gianna last year, and won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year.
“Last year, I knew I wasn’t going to beat Gianna. I definitely had a good summer of training,” said Quarzo.
Henderson has her sights set on a strong finish in her final season.
“My goal is always to win. Jojo is always good. It will be a challenge,” said Henderson, adding, “My goal is to run a sub-18:50.”
With spring track season wiped out due to the coronavirus, Henderson kept up with her workouts.
“It was a long spring. I trained the whole way through,” said Henderson, who also is the starting goalie on the Lady Leopards’ soccer team.
Madeline Nework (Burgettstown, 24:23), Kaitlyn Keegan (Belle Vernon, 24:43), Emma Bellissimo (Belle Vernon, 25:35), Brooke Schaedel (Burgettstown, 27:16), Melina Statigas (Belle Vernon, 27:16), and Raya Hannan (Belle Vernon, 28:03) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
Henderson’s younger brother, Luke, pulled away from teammate Noah Lehner to win the boys race in 17:32. Lerner finished in 17:53.
Neither Burgettstown nor Brownsville had enough runners to score, so the Leopards (3-1) won a pair of 15-50 decisions.
Henderson had a simple approach to the meet, his first running on Brownsville’s course.
“My goal was just to get my best time possible and get into shape for the WPIALs,” said the sophomore. “My goal was to run 18 minutes and my time was 17:32.
“It was a nice course in the woods. It was very relaxing.”
Henderson has his sights set on running in the final meet of the season in late fall.
“I want to make it to the state meet,” added Henderson.
Burgettstown’s Luke Lounder was fifth in 20:36. Belle Vernon filled out the rest of the top-10 finishers with Mark Shenouda (19:25), Dylan Holliday (20:18), Luke Lounder (20:36), Gianni Pesi (20:44), Collin Tomalski (20:47), Cam Miller (21:09), Joey Fox (21:19), and Hayden Pressell (21:22).
