Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo and Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson finished 1-2 over the weekend at the Bald Eagle Invitational held at White Oak Park.
Quarzo won the girls Class AA race in 18:21.51, with Henderson crossing the finish line in second place with a time of 18:42.76.
The Lady Leopards’ Viva Kreis finished 18th overall in 21:19.66, while the Lady Falcons’ Ashton Reposky placed 35th with a time of 23:05.47.
The Elizabeth Forward girls finished fourth in AA with 116 points, led by Marissa Manko’s finish in 13th place with a time of 20:46.44.
Bailey McLaughlin (21, 21:32.69), Laci Schwirian (24, 21:39.50), Corinne Lee-Hauser (33, 22:47.50), and Alexis Rodriguez (49, 24:11.72) rounded out the top-5 finishers for the Lady Warriors.
The Laurel Highlands girls were eighth with 185 points.
Addrienne Mattey (34, 23:04.45), Alessandra Peccon (39, 23:20.34), Elena Cavanagh (41, 23:23.98), Molly Wisilosky (47, 23:55.50), and Erilyn Machesky (60, 25:50.89) were the top-5 runners for the Fillies.
Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson had the top finish for local boys in the AA race by placing 20th overall in 17:46.90. Noah Lehner (35, 18:32.15) and Gianni Pesi (86, 21:17.58) also ran for the Leopards.
The Elizabeth Forward boys placed 10th in the AA race with 247 points. Christian Guinto-Brody was the first Warrior to finish, placing 30th in 18:12.14. Patrick Burgos (47, 18:59.11), Hunter Thomas (61, 19:43.91), Thomas Fine (66, 20:06.41), and Garrett Vietmeier (97, 21:59.29) also had scoring runs for Elizabeth Forward.
The Laurel Highlands boys weren’t far behind the Warriors, placing 11th with 257 points. Isaac Meeder (41, 18:40.15), Joe Casteel (49, 19:02.36), Michael Brown (57, 19:29.49), Mark Brown (74, 20:25.66), and Ryan VanVerth (81, 20:47.16) were the top-5 finishers for the Mustangs.
Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville finished fifth in the A race with a time of 17:15.21. Teammate Aiden Pell place 13th in 18:55.23.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields was 24th in the A race with a time of 19:43.95. Daniel Collins (35, 21:00.83), Nash Bloom (39, 21:25.98), and Ian VanDyne (51, 23:13.49) also ran for the Pioneers.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe placed 30th in the A race in 24:08.33. Kiley Meek (38, 25:07.10), Sarah Collins (39, 25:26.60), Alexandria Campbell (53, 33:54.36), and Danielle Fox (54, 37:29.63) also ran for West Greene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.