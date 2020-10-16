CONNELLSVILLE — The FCCA Girls Cross Country Championship crown stayed in the family Thursday afternoon with Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo winning her first county title.
Uniontown won the girls title with 32 points.
Gionna Quarzo won four consecutive titles before moving on to North Carolina State this fall. Jolena Quarzo finished second to her sister last year, and took control of her second county meet early on to win in 19:02.0.
“My time was not a PR (personal best), but it’s a hilly course. It was a good time,” said Quarzo.
Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson kept pace with Quarzo through the first lap of Connellsville Middle School’s football field, but Quarzo began to pull away as the pair approached the elementary school.
“I was starting to get a gap on the first hill in the woods,” said Quarzo. “In the second lap, I think I started picking it up a lot.”
While Uniontown and Laurel Highlands ran a meet or two at Connellsville, Quarzo and Henderson came into the course blind.
“I never ran here. I just guessed,” said Quarzo. “I tried to be strong up the hills. I know Grace is very good on the hills, and the flats.
“It’s stressful. I could hear people cheering for Grace. I try not to turn my head. It’s important to keep a good mindset.”
Henderson placed second to a Quarzo for the second time, finishing in 19:44.8.
“I never played here. I walked the course and didn’t think it was that bad. It’s like a bunch of squares. It kind of slows you down,” said Henderson.
Quarzo, Henderson and Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer broke from the start and took the early lead. Then, Quarzo and Henderson got some distance from Trimmer.
“Today, Jojo kept pulling away and I couldn’t hang,” explained Henderson. “On the first loop in the woods, I sped ahead. She caught me when we exited the woods.
“I expected me, Jojo and Hope to be near each other.”
Trimmer closed on Henderson, finishing third in 19:51.5.
“It didn’t surprise me. I knew I’d get a solid third place today,” said Trimmer. “I knew those two would get out in front of me. I kept contact with them for the most part.
“The last loop around the field, I could see Grace. I kept telling myself I couldn’t catch her, but I decided to try.”
Teammate Emily Angelo was fourth in 22:45.3 and Laurel Highlands’ Elena Cavanagh earned her first all-county nod in fifth place with a time of 23:22.1.
“I, honestly, surprised myself. I didn’t think I’d be that far up. Some of the Uniontown girls beat me before, but not today,” said Cavanagh.
Cavanagh gained ground on a couple runners in the second loop to pull into fifth.
“I feel they stayed the same and I pushed a little more,” said Cavanagh, adding of her all-county run, “I’m ecstatic and really happy with what I did.”
Connellsville’s Gabrielle Pisarski wasn’t able to pace with Cavanagh, but pulled ahead of Uniontown’s Caitlin Michelangelo to finish sixth in 23:35.8. Michelangelo was seventh in 23:40.3.
“I caught the Uniontown girl (Michelangelo), stuck with her and I caught her. That’s the one I was competitive with the whole race,” said Pisarski. “I came out of the lollipop loop and decided I’d go for it.”
Pisarski finished 12th last year.
“I was really close last year,” added Pisarski. “I’m glad I made all-county.”
Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez (23:40.8), Connellsville’s Maggie McPoyle (23:47.4), and Laurel Highlands’ Addrienne Mattey (23:56.5) rounded out the top 10.
Harper Murray placed 26th in 27:47.3 for Albert Gallatin.
