Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo has gathered a number of accolades throughout her stellar career.
Now, the senior can add Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Quarzo is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Player of the Year.
The award is given in recognition for not only the recipient's athletic prowess, but also for "high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," and is now in its 38th year.
Quarzo said she thought about receiving the honor before the season.
"I thought it would be really nice if I would be nominated for it. It depended on how the season goes," said Quarzo, who will join her sister Gionna this fall at North Carolina State. "During cross country season, I worked absolutely hard."
'"I was really interested after nationals."
Quarzo said she was notified by email early Monday morning.
"My mom got the email and sent it to me. I opened up my email in school," said Quarzo. "It's a really nice honor. To be the first (to receive the honor) in my school, it's really nice.
"It's one of my top things I've received. It's not very common."
Quarzo won her third-consecutive WPIAL Class AA cross country title and first PIAA gold medal last fall. She won the Nike Northeast Regional Championship and placed 37th in the Nike Cross Country Nationals.
Quarzo carries a 3.96 GPA and participates in many extracurricular activities, including student government as a member of the Senior Cabinet, volunteering her time to plant flowers and clean up the community, reading to kindergarten students in the Reading Buddy Club, and feeding the homeless.
She has also offered her time as a mentor at the annual Track & Field Day at the elementary school.
Quarzo is currently competing indoors, but is looking forward to being back outdoors in a couple months for the track & field season.
"I love indoor seasdon, but I'm excited for the outdoor season," said Quarzo.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Connellsville graduate Madison Wiltrout was a two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Track & Field Player of the Year, winning in 2016 and 2017.
