The high school cross country season ended for most runners about three weeks ago, but not for Ringgold's Ryan Pajak and Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo.
Quarzo, Pajak heading to nationals
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Sunday, November 27, 2022 2:01 PM
The area's two best runners are still competing after both advanced to national championships last weekend.
Quarzo finished first in the 2022 Nike Cross Country Regional Championships for New York and the Northeast on Saturday at Bowdoin Park, Wappinger Falls, N.Y.
The regional included runners from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Quarzo crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Wexford Flats' Wren Kucler with her winning time of 18:30.7.
The two runners trailed Cate DeSousa, of Runner's High Racing Club, midway through the 5K course by less than a second. Quarzo then pulled away with the fastest closing split of 9:15.4, a mere .1 second slower than her opening split time.
Quarzo advances with runners from the other seven regional championships to the17th Nike Cross Country Nationals (NXN Nationals) on Saturday at the Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, OR. The girls race begins at 10:05 a.m. local time, with the boys to follow at 11:35.
The field includes 22 clubs (seven runners), plus 45 individuals.
Pajak also competed in New York, placing in the top 10 in the Champs Sports XC Northeast Regional at the Bronx, New York.
The regional included runners from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, D.C., and U.S. citizens in Overseas Military Installations.
Pajak placed seventh with a time of 15:38.7. Butler's Drew Griffith finished first with a winning time of 15:20.9.
Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. The boys race begins at 10 a.m. local time.
