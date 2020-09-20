Brownsville's Jolene Quarzo and Ringgold's Ryan Pajak were the top Class AA runners Saturday in the 18th annual Red, White & Blue Classic held at White Oak Park.
Quarzo breezed past the field on the 5K course in a winning time of 18:37.82. Sharon's Gianna Labbiento trailed by 20 seconds in second place, with Belle Vernon's Grace Henderson third with a time of 19:25.17.
23:51.60 The Lady Falcons' Ashton Reposky placed 68th in 23:51.60.
Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko (15, 21:14.96) and Bailey McLaughlin (24, 21:51.10) finished in the top 25 for a place on the awards stand. The Lady Warriors placed seventh in the team standing with 101 points.
Ryan Pajak covered the boys race course in 16:02.58, nine seconds faster than Beaver's Will Lamb and 16 seconds ahead of the Rams' Lucas Pajak.
The Pajaks led the Rams to the team title with 44 points. Ben Daerr (7, 17:02.35), Lorenzi Zeni (11, 17:10.86), and Nick Whaley (22, 17:35.18) also made the awards stand.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson was 30th in 18:07.64. The Leopards finished 14th with 331 points.
The Ringgold girls finished third in the team standings with 132 standings. Charlee Leach was the top Lady Ram finisher in 12th place with a time of 20:41.81. Angelique Mariana (22, 21:45.83), Andrea Kassa (26, 21:55.80), Angelina Massey (28, 22:09.41), and Matigan Evans (51, 23:00.28) also had scoring runs for Ringgold.
The Laurel Highlands girls placed 13th with 296 points. Addrienne Mattey (47, 22:49.90), Alessandra Peccon (58, 23:25.35), Elena Cavanagh (59, 23:32.10), Tara Rankin (70, 23:53.76), and Molly Wisilosky (83, 24:27.35) were the Fillies' top-5 finishers.
The Laurel Highlands boys were 16th with 375 points. Issac Meeder (58, 19:04.36), Joe Casteel (64, 19:17.26), Ryan VanVerth (80, 19:40.68), Michael Brown (85, 19:50.34), and Mark Brown (98, 21:00.57) had scoring runs for the Mustangs.
Christian Guinto-Brody was the top finisher for Elizabeth Forward in 39th place with a time of 18:25.57.
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer had a solid run Friday afternoon in the Gingerbread Man Running Company Kiski Area Invitational by finishing second with a time of 19:57. Kiski Area's Eliza Miller had a winning time of 19:23. Emily Angelo (18, 22:39.60), Caitlin Michelangelo (37, 23:40.90), Isabelle Jones (69, 25:57.70), and Elizabeth Perkins (75, 26:32.80) rounded out the Lady Raiders' top-5 finishers.
The Red Raiders' Leyton Maust was 19th in 18:17.10 and teammate Mason Stewart placed 24th in 18:24.70. Nathan Lucy (33, 18:42.30), Samuel Jubin (34, 18:46.30), and Christian Georgiana (40, 18:55.40) closed out the top-5 finishers for Uniontown.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 7, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- The Lady Leopards led 6-0 at the end of the first half, and Grace Henderson and Victoria Rodriguez preserved the shutout for a non-section win Saturday over the Lady Warriors.
Jillian Butchki scored a hat trick for Belle Vernon (1-1, 2-1). Morgan Einodshofer netted two goals and had four assists. Farrah Reader and Isabella Laurita scored a goal each.
Henderson made five saves in the first half and Rodriguez had nine in the second half.
Bentworth 9, East Allegheny 1 -- The Lady Bearcats cruised to a non-section win over the Lady Wildcats.
Reagan Schreiber scored a hat trick to lead Bentworth. Mallory Schreiber and Tessa Charpentier both netted two goals. Maleena Rokicki and Kenzie Aloe scored a goal apiece.
"The girls really attacked well today and attacked with confidence. They were not scared to miss opportunities or make mistakes," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra "We haven’t played East Allegeny in close to 10 years. They have some nice players and we were able to play our game."
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 1, Thomas Jefferson 0 -- Nick Nagy scored the lone goal in the second half to lift the Leopards to a Section 3-AAA win over the Jaguars.
TJ Watson made six saves to preserve the shutout for Belle Vernon (4-0, 4-0).
Seton-La Salle 2, Bentworth 1 -- Seton-La Salle edged the Bearcats for a Section 4-A win.
TJ Cherry and Jim Cavanaugh scored for Seton-La Salle (3-0). Jaxon Selvoski netted to lone goal for Bentworth (2-1).
