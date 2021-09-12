Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo and Ringgold's Ryan Pajak won their second cross country invitational titles Saturday in as many weekends after winning the Red, White & Blue Invitational AA race at White Oak Park.
Quarzo completed the course that hosted the 2020 WPIAL Championships in 17:50, over one minute in front of Quaker Valley's Anna Cohen.
Pajak ran to first place in a time of 15:44.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach (3, 19:33), and Belle Vernon's Viva Kreis (4, 19:50) and Tessa Rodriguez (14, 20:31) had top-25 finishes.
Ryan Wilson (29, 21:09), Angelique Mariana (38, 22:00), Matigan Evans (82, 23:55), and Devylin Lenhart (143, 30:39) also finished for Ringgold.
Rosalyn Perozzi (36, 21:53), Sienna Steeber (65, 23:13), Claire Sokol (68, 23:16), Melina Stratigos (89, 24:25), and Gina Bellissimo (103, 25:06) scored for Belle Vernon.
Marissa Manko was the top finisher for Elizabeth Forward, placing 30th overall in 21:10. Laci Schwirian (40, 22:04), Alexis Rodriguez (115, 25:55), Summer Shelton (128, 27:21), and Madison Alessio (129, 27:23) also ran for the Lady Warriors.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson (16, 17:06) and Ringgold's Lorenzo Zeni (23, 17:16) also made the boys AA awards podium.
Ethan Hutchinson (33, 17:40), Nick Whaley (45, 17:56), David Molisee (62, 18:32), Alex Niziol (72, 18:49), Aidan Fausnaught (80, 18:59), and Thomas Borne (82, 19:03) also ran for Ringgold.
Troy Teegarden (55, 18:15), Dylan Holliday (60, 18:27), Gianni Pesi (95, 19:33), Noah Lerner (104, 19:52), Mark Shenuda (105, 19:56), and Collin Tomalski (110, 20:07) also scored for Belle Vernon.
Patrick Burgos (56, 18:15), Thomas Fine (76, 18:56), Hunter Thomas (84, 19:06), Garrett Vietmeier (116, 20:14), 137 Ethan Boyle (137, 21:21), and 146 Tyler White (146, 22:55) ran for Elizabeth Forward.
Connellsville's Zach Bigam placed 25th in the AAA race with a time of 17:03. Austin Molinaro (58, 17:55), Connor McLaughlin (176, 20:37), Elijah Saylor (177, 20:38), Joey Layman (182, 20:46), Edward Stephenson (187, 20:52), Ethan Kish (192, 21:03), and Jonah Lindstrom (199, 21:20) also ran for the Falcons.
Freshman Zoey Thomas led the Lady Falcons to the finish, placing 154th in 22:57. Maggie McPoyle (159, 23:08), Hailey Murray (177, 24:09), Raigan Keller (179, 24:13), and Hannah Tinkey (190, 24:39) also ran for Connellsville.
West Greene's Katie Lampe placed 54th with a time of 26:06 in Friday's A race. Alexandria Six (55, 26:10), Kiley Meek (62, 27:14), Emily Stokes (67, 28:28), Sarah Collins (68, 28:29), and Isabella Stokes (74, 31:04) also finished for the Lady Pioneers.
The Pioneers' Kaden Shields was 63rd overall in 20:28 and Joshua Archer placed 99th in 22:12.
Girls volleyball
Ringgold 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Rams rolled to a non-section victory Saturday over the Lady Bearcats.
Ringgold won by the scores, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8.
The Lady Rams' Izzie Walsh and Aubrey Siwula combined for 48 digs.
Fort Cherry 3, West Greene 0 -- The Lady Rangers swept to a Section 2-A victory Thursday night over the Lady Pioneers.
Fort Cherry won by the scores, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20.
BreAnna Jackson led West Greene with 40 assists. Anna Durbin finished with 16 digs and London Whipkey had 10. Kasie Meek had 15 kills.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Leopards scored all four goals in the first half for Section 2-AAA road victory Saturday at Laurel Highlands.
Farrah Reeder scored a pair of goals from Morgan Einodshofer assists. Einodshofer and Grace West scored one goal each.
Victoria Rodriguez made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Belle Vernon improves to 1-1 in the section and 3-1 overall.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 10, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Julian Hays scored four goals, including a hat trick in the first half to lead the Bearcats to a non-section victory Saturday over the visiting Raiders.
Bentworth led 7-0 at halftime.
Jerzy Timlin scored a pair of goals for the Bearcats (4-1). John Scott, Landon Urcho, Sean Brennan, and Ben Frost all scored one goal apiece.
Urcho, Christian Hete, and D.J. Hays combined on the shutout.
