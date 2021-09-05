Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo and Ringgold's Ryan Pajak outran the field Saturday morning to win the AA-A races at the 49th annual Cal U/Marty Uher Invitational.
Quarzo crossed the finish line in 18:48.9 for the title.
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer finished third with a time of 19:43.1 and Ringgold's Charlee Leach placed fourth in 20:54.4.
Pajak won the boys race in 16:33.8, about 17 seconds ahead of Riverside's Ty Fluharty.
Montour won the girls AA-A team title with 72 points. Uniontown was fourth with 127 points and Ringgold was eighth with 172 points. Laurel Highlands was 20th with 518 points.
The North Catholic boys won the team title with 78 points. Ringgold finished second with 113 points, placing three points ahead of Uniontown. Laurel Highlands was 13th with 427 points. California placed 14th with 437.
Emily Angelo (15, 22:43.8), Grace Trimmer (19, 23:00.1), Lydiya Stanton (40, 23:53.0), Ryleigh Kelley (73, 25:13.0), Addy Martin (88, 25:59.9), andf Isabelle Jones (90, 26:00.8) closed out the scoring runs for the Uniontown girls.
Ryan Wilson (12, 22:16.2), Matigan Evans (51, 24:13.8), Annie Daerr (61, 24:47.1), Angelique Mariana (72, 25:12.2), Angelina Massey (172, 31:59.1), and Devylin Lenhart (173, 32:17.6) also competed for the Lady Rams.
California's Anastasia Georgagis placed 16th overall with a time of 22.52.4. Teammate Alina McClafin was 33rd in 23:40.5.
Elena Cavanagh (64, 24:53.3), Sterlene Scott (122, 28:07.2), Sarah VanVerth (174, 32:29.4), Maura Nagle (177, 32:58.7), and Riley Tolbert (190, 41:05.1) had scoring runs for Laurel Highlands.
Katie Lampe (126, 28:37.1), Alexandria Six (127, 28:37.9), Kiley Meek (133, 29:12.0), and Sarah Collins (152, 30:48.7) ran for West Greene.
Bethany Fisher (196, 45:14.6) and Aaliya Harobick (197, 45:16.3) also competed for Brownsville.
Connellsville placed 17th in the girls AAA race with 463 points. Maggie McPoyle was the first Lady Falcon to finish, placing 79th overall in 24:34.2.
Zoey Thomas (93, 25:53.4), Emma Tikey (94, 25:57.9), Raigan Keller (98, 26:39.1), Hailey Murray (99, 26:41.0), Gabrielle Pisarski (102, 27:13.1), and Cecily Brown (108, 27:52.0) also had scoring runs for Connellsville.
Lorenzo Zeni (14, 18:08.2), Ethan Hutchinson (22, 18:26.6), Nick Whaley (35, 18:47.8), David Molisee (50, 19:24.5), Aidan Fausnaught (56, 19:32.50), and Alex Niziol (67, 19:44.10) counted in the Rams' total.
Mason Stewart led Uniontown to the finish line in 12th place with a time of 18:02.3. Payton Hostetler (17, 18:20.1), James Stanton (25, 18:31.2), Leyton Maust (29, 18:37.3), Dalton Grimes (44, 19:04.2), Tanner Uphold (45, 19:07.1), and Grant Barcheck (46, 19:08.1) also had scoring runs for the Red Raiders.
Kolby Kent (34, 18:47.4), Kai Vanderlaan (52, 19:27.1), Jay Danek (146, 22:22.8), Steven Gwyn (164, 22:55.2), Niamh McClafin (174, 23:10.7), and Jacob Kotchman (224, 25:41.5) ran for California.
Matt Schwertfeger (37, 18:49.5), Marco Peccon (104, 21:12.5), Dylan Wilson (120, 21:41.7), Daniel Gibbs (121, 21:42.6), Drake Shaffer (138, 22:13.1), Preston Lauffer (167, 23:03.1), and Noah Allman (269, 29:43.3) finished for Laurel Highlands.
Bryce Harobick (128, 21:53.4), Triston Crable (280, 38:51.6), and Luke Lundilius (281, 38:52.2) ran for Brownsville.
Kaden Shields (139, 22:14.0), Nash Bloom (183, 23:33.3), Joshua Archer (192, 23:50.2), Noah Webster (260, 28:57.4) competed for West Greene.
Connellsville's Zach Bigam had a solid start to his season by finishing seventh in the boys AAA race with a time of 17:21.1. Butler's CJ Singleton won the race in 16:13.1.
Austin Molinaro (67, 20:09.0), Ben Zavatchan (111, 21:15.2), Gavin McPoyle (140, 21:58.3), Connor McLaughlin (146, 22:07.0), Joey Layman (148, 22:07.3), and Elijah Saylor (150, 22:09.5) also had scoring runs for the Falcons.
Albert Gallatin finishers were Kaleb Clark (85, 20:35.3), Jonah Hughes (161, 22:59.9), and James Standish (235, 29:16.5).
The Belle Vernon boys won the P3R River Trail Invitational team title Friday afternoon with 43 points. Quaker Valley's Matthew Otto won the race in 16:30.79.
Luke Henderson (2, 16:38.55), Troy Teegarden (4, 17:35.52), Dylan Holliday (6, 17:38.14), and Noah Lehner (13, 18:50.31) all had top-15 finishes for the Leopards. Gianni Pesi (18, 19:30.7), Mark Shenuda (23, 19:44.37), and Brandon Yeschanko (30, 20:39.68) also scored for Belle Vernon.
The Elizabeth Forward boys were fourth with 121 points and Yough finished ninth with 223.
Thomas Fine (15, 19:10.29), Hunter Thomas (16, 19:12.62), Garrett Vietmeier (37, 21:28.81), Ethan Boyle (45, 22:14.92), and Tyler White (52, 23:07.31) ran for the Warriors.
Nick Gunther (31, 20:32.30), Elijah Crowe (36, 21:26.16), Sebastian Babines (43, 22:05.77), Logan Buzas (61, 26:39.15), and Rex Schade (70, 28:34.81) competed for the Cougars.
The Belle Vernon girls finished second in the team standings with 62 points. Quaker Valley, led by Anna Cohen's first-place finish in 19:18.0, won the team title with 42 points. Elizabeth Forward was fourth with 122 points.
The Lady Leopards' Viva Kreis placed second in 19:57.20.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler was third in a time of 20:07.16. Elizabeth Forward's Marissa Manko (6, 20:42.96) and Laci Schwirian (9, 21:29.38), and Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez (7, 20:48.37) also had a top-10 finish.
Rosalyn Perozzi (12, 21:58.61), Sienna Steeber (20, 22:47.36), Claire Sokol (28, 24:28.74), Gina Bellissimo (30, 24:33.63), and Melina Stratigos (36, 25:02.49) also counted in the scoring for the Lady Leopards.
Summer Shelton (27, 24:26.10), Alexis Rodriguez (46, 26:42.19), Madison Alessio (47, 27:01.91), and Sienna Exler (53, 28:30.26) ran for the Lady Warriors.
Yough's Jada Ford placed 59th in 30:33.19.
