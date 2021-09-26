Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo not only left the AJ Everhart Invitational field in her wake Saturday morning, the junior did so in a course-record time.
Quarzo wound her way around Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus course in 18:38.2, faster than her sister Gionna's time of 19:05 set in 2019.
The pack went out fast early, but Quarzo went out faster for a longer period of time to build a time cushion by the first mile.
"We went out pretty hard," said Quarzo. "I wanted to stay focused. I told myself 'don't kill this first part or you'll pay for it.'
"Actually, I'm not sure when I separated (from the other leaders)."
Quarzo was the only girl donning Brownsville's colors, so she was a team of one.
"Before a race, I get nervous. I know a lot of girls (from the other teams), but I don't have anyone to warm up with or cool down with. Or, someone to talk to."
Bethel Park's Jenna Lang finished second with her time of 19:08.05 just shy of hitting the older Quarzo's course record.
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer held her spot for most of the race, finishing third with a time of 19:33.8.
"I went out well. I was a little scared. I've had a cold all week. The cool weather was a factor," said Trimmer. "I was surprised with my time. I'm real happy with my place.
"This is my best time on this course."
Trimmer was also pleased with her race strategy.
"I made all the right moves at the right place. The Bethel Park girl (Lang) moved up and I was sitting in third place," said Trimmer.
The gap in front of Trimmer, as well as the lead she held, was over 10 seconds for most of the race, so she didn't have anyone to feed off of.
"I'm used to running on my own, but it's tough to be on your own, especially on a hill," explained Trimmer.
The Uniontown girls enter the Section 2-AAA finale Tuesday afternoon at Penn State Fayette without a loss. The Ringgold girls also haven't lost.
"I'm pretty confident now. I hope our team can come through," said Trimmer.
Forest Hill's Delaney Dumm (19:54.3), Penn-Trafford's Chloe Bonson (20:09.4), Warren County's Kaley Tanner (20:19.5), McKeesport's Annah Kunes (20:23.6), Warren County's Ryleigh Breeden (20:54.3), Penn-Trafford's Amelia Barilla (20:57.1), and Canon-McMillan's Anna Sheppard (20:59.0) all broke 21 minutes to bring home a top-10 trophy.
Two local runners placed between 11th and 20th for a medal: Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler in 12th place with a time of 21:15.7 and California's Anastasia Georgagis 18th in a time of 21:59.8.
"I went out really well. I wanted to get under 22 (minutes)," said Georgagis. "I was right around 16th to 18th place the whole race. I passed a few girls and a few passed me."
Uniontown's home course has a lot of undulation, not something that Georgagis favors.
"I'm not usually a hill person. That's my weakness," said Georgagis.
Georgagis knows how she wants to accomplish when her season ends in early November.
"I'm trying to make states," said Georgagis.
The remaining medal winners were Forest Hills' Danielle Dumm (21:04.2), Canon-McMillan's Audrey Karwowski (21:32.3), Warren County's Amber Riley (21:36.0), Greensburg C.C.'s Corinn Brewer (21:45.8), Bethel Park's Madelyn Sellati (21:51.4), Warren County's Nicole Ranney (21:55.9), Canon-McMillan's Addyson Yaeger (22:05.9), and Gateway's Emma Sandor (22:07.3).
Warren County, coached by former Uniontown standout Mike Tanner, won the overall team title with 50 points. Canon-Millan was second with 67 and Uniontown placed third with 88 points. Forest Hills won the AA team title with 110 points. Greensburg Central Catholic was the top A team with 212 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.