Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo won her second-straight PIAA Class AA gold medal in the 3,200 last spring by breaking her sister Gionna’s state-record time.
And, if the seed times from the district meets hold true, Quarzo will likely need to run close to that mark for her third state distance title.
Quarzo was not pushed as she won her third WPIAL gold medal in the 3,200, crossing the finish line in 10:55.07. Quarzo breezed to the district gold medal in the 1,600 with a time of 5:05.28.
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm enters the PIAA Championship with the fastest qualifying time in the 3,200 (10:32.57) and second-fastest to Quarzo in the 1,600 (5:06.31).
Dumm is the reigning champion of the AJ Everhart Invitational and finished second to Quarzo in both distance races last year. She trailed Quarzo by seven seconds in the 1,600 and 27 seconds in the 3,200.
The girls Class AA 1,600 is the opening race in Friday’s schedule at 9 a.m. and the 3,200 opens the second day of competition Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak also qualified for both distance races after winning WPIAL Class AAA silver medals in 1,600 and 3,200 a week ago. He is seeded fourth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Pajak finished fifth in the 3,200 last year.
Laurel Highlands senior Mia Pierce, Mount Pleasant senior Tiffany Zelmore and Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin all qualified for two events.
Pierce competes in both her field events on Saturday. She throws the discus in the morning session and javelin in the afternoon. Pierce finished fourth in the discus last year.
Larkin will run the preliminaries of her two events on Friday afternoon. She is in the second heat of the Class AA 400 preliminaries, takes a few minutes to cool down and warm up and returns to the track for the 300 intermediate hurdles prelims.
Zelmore competes in the Class AA discus on Friday morning and is in the shot put on Saturday morning. She finished sixth in the discus in the 2021 championship.
Waynesburg Central senior Andrew Layton seeks to cap his career with a PIAA Class AA gold medal in the pole vault after finishing second in 2021. The reigning WPIAL champion is seeded second behind Richland’s Logan Gossard, last year’s champion.
Laurel Highlands sophomore Jaden Brambley placed 12th in the Class AAA pole vault in her first state meet last year and enters this year’s PIAA Championship on the heels of winning the silver medal in last week’s district meet.
Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler competes in her first state track meet in the Class AA 3,200. She has the 14th-fastest qualifying time of 11.40.40. Teammate Lizzy Boone also qualified for her first state meet with the sophomore in the high jump with a mark of 5-2.
Connellsville senior Nathan Reese and California senior Tanner Pierce both won gold medals in the shot put in last week’s WPIAL meet to qualify for their first state meet.
Uniontown senior Hope Trimmer got a reprieve after she missed an automatic qualifying berth in the Class AAA 800 by one spot. However, one of the girls who finished in the top four opted out of the race, opening a spot in her first meet for an overjoyed Trimmer.
Waynesburg Central senior Emily Mahle (long jump) and junior Breydon Woods, Ringgold junior Angelina Massey (400), Abigael Nicolas (high jump), and Mount Pleasant sophomore Garrett Eicher (pole vault) all will compete in their first state meet.
