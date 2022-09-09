Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo scratched off one item on the to-do list as she heads into her final cross country and track seasons.
The senior announced her decision Thursday to continue her athletic and academic careers at North Carolina State.
Quarzo’s older sister attends N.C. State, but that was only part of the reason she opted to run for the Wolfpack. The younger Quarzo said she wanted to run with the best, and North Carolina State has been the best for quite awhile.
The women’s cross country team has been unanimously picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.
The program won the NCAA Championship, NCAA Southeast Regional Championship and ACC Championship last year. The Wolfpack are looking for the seventh-straight conference title and fifth Southeast Regional crown.
Quarzo is an accomplished runner,, seeking her third straight WPIAL Class AA and FCCA cross country titles. She won the PIAA silver medal the previous two seasons.
She was second to her sister in the county and WPIAL as a freshman.
The senior enters the fall season on the heels of a remarkable track season in the spring with three county, two WPIAL and two PIAA gold medals. Quarzo also broke her sister’s state time in the 3,200 by four seconds.
