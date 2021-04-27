Several athletes were two-time champions and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo set a meet record Monday afternoon at the annual Scott Frederick Mid Mon Classic held at Ringgold.
Quarzo finished the 1,600 in 5:04.36, about 20 seconds ahead of Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson.
Henderson was a two-time gold medalist with first-place finishes in the 800 (2:28.73) and high jump (5-1).
Teammate Gianna Anderson won the long jump (16-6¼) and triple jump (33-5½), and ran a leg on the Lady Leopards’ 400 relay that finished first in 52.89 seconds.
California’s Makayla Boda swept the hurdles, winning the 100 high in 16.55 seconds and 300 intermediate in 47.29 seconds.
Ringgold’s Angelina Massey sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.24) and 200 (27.04).
Beth-Center’s Ella Boothe (400, 1:04.03), Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis (3,200, 12:20.40), Sienna Steeber (pole vault, 6-9), Emily Sokol (javelin, 104-8), and 1,600 relay (4:26.57), Elizabeth Forward’s 3,200 relay (10:32.54), Ringgold’s Kirra Gerard (shot put, 29-8), and Bentworth’s Meghan Tennant (discus, 85-7) also had first-place finishes.
Belle Vernon won the girls team title with 197 points.
Elizabeth Forward’s Robbie Hrabosky (110 high hurdles, 16.12; 300 intermediate hurdles, 40.14), Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock (100, 11.93; high jump, 5-8), and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak (1,600, 4:32.81; 3,200, 9:48.03) were all two-time individual champions.
Belle Vernon’s Tyler Kovatch (javelin, 144-4) and Tyler Mocello (triple jump 40-6), Ringgold’s Ben Daerr (400, 53.38), Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak (200, 23.92), Andy Soukup (pole vault, 9-6), and Andrew Smith (800, 2:02.06), Monessen’s Venchy Michel (long jump, 19-1¾) and Kody Kuhns (discus, 99-3), and California’s Tanner Pierce (shot put, 41-11½) all had one first-place finish.
The Leopards won the 3,200 relay, and the Warriors finished first in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Belle Vernon’s Joe Klanchar finished second in all three throws.
Belle Vernon won the team title with 139 points, edging Elizabeth Forward with 137 points.
